The first step of pet parenthood is snuggles, but the second step (OK, it’s at least in the top five on the list) is training, training, training. Here are all the tools you need to get started.

You love your new little family member. They’re cute, cuddly, and tend to curl up and nap right when it’s time for your nightly TV binge. Who needs friends when you have them, right? Just kidding — kind of. As much as you love spending time with your new pet, you do have some to-do tasks to cross off when it comes to getting them settled. At the top of the list? Training.

Thankfully, we have the treats, crates, clickers, and all the rest of the tools our experts recommend (many at discounted prices) when it comes to getting down to training business. Plus, after a day of training, your pet will be all the more exhausted and ready for that binge of The Bear.

Best Puppy Training Treats

Best Dog Treat Pouch

Best Luxe Dog Crate

Best Basic Puppy Crate

Best Puppy Pee Pads

opens in a new tab Amazon Basics Puppy Pee Pads opens in a new tab $ 27 Having a quality pee pad for your pup might not seem like a top priority. Any old pad might do the trick, but for your pet and for the sanctity of your home, it’s time to level up. Our recommendation is Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pee Pad. Having a great pee pad can help pups in many ways — first, getting them potty trained. Dog behaviorist Lauren Novack says putting a pee pad near the door is a great way to initially train a new puppy. They can continue to be helpful once your dog is all trained and is trying to signal that they need to go outside. Also, limiting where they can and can’t go to the bathroom, especially when crate training, can help a new pet parent learn alongside their pup. —Kerensa Cadenas $27 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Dog Clicker

Best Cat Clicker

Best No-Pull Dog Harness

Best Dog Slip Lead

Best Dog Long Line

Best Shock Absorbing Dog Leash

Best Dog Agility Kit

Best Pet Stain and Odor Eliminator

Best Pet Talking Buttons

Best Puppy Pen

opens in a new tab Amazon Basics Metal Exercise Pen opens in a new tab $ 40 You want to set your puppy up for success — and let’s face it, most pups don’t know exactly how to be upstanding canine citizens on their first day home. That’s why a puppy pen is a go-to tool for training a new dog. It’s important to separate them from temptations (like tasty shoes). Plus, it helps keep them safe from household dangers as you puppy-proof your home. “Puppy pens are a life saver for new puppy owners,” dog trainer Aislynn Ross says opens in a new tab . “Puppy pens help so much with housebreaking, teaching them independence, and keeping your pup safe.” This choice by Amazon Basics is a great pick for any puppy. The pen is available in six sizes, is easy to unfold and transport, is made of durable iron wire, and can be configured into a variety of shapes. —SH $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Puppy Gate

Best Dog Training Platform

