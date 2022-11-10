Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

As an elder millennial, I can remember a time when television was not only live but filled with a slew of anti-marijuana ads. During the early aughts, you’d regularly be exposed to TV spots suggesting that ingesting any part of the plant would result in one pancaking themselves on the couch opens in a new tab , perpetrating hit and runs opens in a new tab , or accidentally shooting their friends opens in a new tab — as if weed, and not the loaded weapon left on a table easily accessible by teenagers, were the problem.

Luckily, societies evolve. Today, usage of hemp has been reevaluated opens in a new tab and while everybody’s tolerance toward recreational THC intake may vary, most would agree the plant has at least a few promising components — namely CBD. So as more and more CBD brands continue to pop up, it’s only natural they’d start offering options for our pets.

Dad Grass opens in a new tab recently doubled down on this trend, offering CBD bones opens in a new tab and a plush pack of joints opens in a new tab for our pups to enjoy. The emerging brand launched in the middle of 2020, a time when we could all use a more natural way to chill and destress. Thanks to its straightforward and nonintoxicating pre-rolls and late ‘60s Easy Rider-type aesthetic, it quickly gained a following. Now, Dad Grass is welcoming dogs into its cigar lounge atmosphere.

Courtesy of Dad Grass

Each dog bone features four milligrams of the same organic full-spectrum CBD that Dad Grass puts in its edibles, smokables, and other human products. The dairy-free, gluten-free, and 100 percent vegan recipe is even pumpkin-flavored so pups can be festive opens in a new tab while they munch down and mellow out. Not to mention, the packaging is entirely compostable. Of course, like most incipient resources, CBD’s full effect on dogs is still being studied.

While there is encouraging evidence of the oil’s ability to help treat inflammatory issues, seizures opens in a new tab , pain relief opens in a new tab , and anxiety opens in a new tab , a scientific conscious is TBD. If you’re unsure about introducing CBD into your dog’s routine, it might be best to recruit the counsel of your primary veterinarian.

But if you just want to dip your dog’s paws in the world of CBD, Dad Grass’s plush pack of joints is a perfect alternative. It doesn’t include any actual CBD and is instead just a rad-looking squeaker toy. Resembling something between a pack of Swisher Sweets and a deck of cards, this option will allow your dog to still enjoy the hype without ingesting any materials you’re not comfortable with.

Courtesy of Dad Grass

To promote this new line, Dad Grass enlisted the help of LA-based photographer Scottie Cameron opens in a new tab . In what the brand has affectionally named “Doggy Styles: Vol 1.,” Cameron shot various pups chilling in front of vintage TVs, next to record players, and with Fender guitars. Beyond capturing what was essentially my entire existence as a young hipster living in Williamsburg, Cameron impeccably portrays the essence of pet parenthood. That is to say, the chaotic and unbearable cuteness our dogs ooze at every turn.

When speaking on the experience to Dad Grass, Cameron explained opens in a new tab , “You just have to give into the madness and hope for the best. Luckily dogs are truly wonderful and even when they’re being insane you get great pictures.” Additionally, this is precisely why they deserve — and might need — a treat to help them zen out.

Disclaimer alert: This article is here to share information. But, much like pineapple on pizza, the topic may be controversial. Meaning, not all vets or pet professionals agree. Because every pet is a unique weirdo with specific needs. So, don’t take this as fact or medical advice. Talk things over with your vet when making decisions, and use your best judgment (about both your pet’s health and pizza toppings).