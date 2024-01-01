Keep your pet entertained for hours with our top picks, including treat-dispensing toys, interactive puzzles, and even a classic Lambchop stuffy that will become your puppy’s favorite new snuggle bud.

You and your pet can agree on one thing: “Play” is a good word. “Work” might be the reason your pet gets to live their lavish life with all those toys in the first place, but that’s your problem, not theirs. All your pet wants to do is play with their favorite feather toy, pretend-stalk you down the hall, go for a walk, or chase a ball on the beach opens in a new tab or dog run — and they want you to do it with them.

But when work gets in the way of play and you have to focus, we’ve got treat-dispensing toys, interactive puzzles, and even a classic Lambchop toy that will become your puppy’s favorite new snuggle bud. Below, a selection of toys (many of which have discounts) that are perfect for the days you can put that laptop away — and the days you need your pet to take playtime into their own paws.

Best Interactive Cat Puzzle Toy

Best Dog Food-Dispensing Toy

opens in a new tab Fable The Game opens in a new tab $ 55 “Who wants to eat out of a boring old bowl when you can make meals an adventure?” says certified dog trainer and The Wildest Collective member Robert Haussmann opens in a new tab . “This interactive feeder is weighted on the bottom and wobbles when batted around by your dog, which allows the food to drop out of a small hole on the side.” The Game’s design was inspired by Fable co-founder Jeremy Canade’s own dog. “I tried a bunch of other [interactive] products, but he would slam them against the wall,” he tells The Wildest opens in a new tab . “It was like a bowling ball knocking around my apartment, and just for a tiny piece of food to fall out. Plus, he is a very smart dog and can get through a puzzle toy within five minutes, so it wasn’t really a distraction. So that was the bar: It had to be quieter and last at least half an hour for him — and everything we make has to look good, at least in my eyes.” Canade more than delivered. This game-changing toy holds up to 1 1/2 pounds of dry food, making it ideal for fast eaters who need a side of stimulation — both mental and physical. —Rachel Davies and Marisa Meltzer

$55 at Fable Pets opens in a new tab

Best Plush Dog Toy

Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toy

Best Puppy Toy

Best Puppy Cooling Teething Stick

Best Treat-Dispensing Cat Toy

opens in a new tab Catit Pixi Treat Dispenser opens in a new tab $ 12 Is your cat a food-motivated little firecracker with a seemingly unquenchable thirst for attention? Well, have we got the toy for you! The Catit PIXI Treat Dispenser is the feline equivalent of one of those weighted, inflatable punching bags that were popular in the ‘90s. Remember those? They often looked like clowns, for some terrifyingly inexplicable reason, and you could wail on them for ages and they would always pop right back up and ask for more. So, yeah, this toy is like that. Only, for your cat! It features a weighted bottom, so as your cat swats, it rolls around, occasionally dispensing a treat, and then righting itself, ready for another paw swipe. It’s the perfect low-tech tool for adding a little mental and physical stimulation to your cat’s daily feeding routine, which can actually have a huge impact on their overall wellbeing. You see, cats love to hunt. “It’s an innate need,” says certified cat behaviorist Ingrid Johnson opens in a new tab . “They don’t even have to be hungry to hunt and we give them a big bowl of food, which provides no mental stimulation and no problem solving.” The Catit PIXI Treat Dispenser helps fill this void by adding an element of fun to your cat’s feeding time and forcing them to use their mind and body in order to get what they want. —CM $12 at Catit opens in a new tab

Best Freezable Enrichment Dog Toy

Best Cat Tracks Toy

Best Dog Tug Toy

Best Cat Wand

opens in a new tab Cat Dancer opens in a new tab $ 7 It’s a rare cat who does not stan a good wand toy, and this is easily one of the best there is, with plenty of fun colors and fabric to bat around. “I always keep this toy in the exam room,” says veterinarian and Cat Dancer enthusiast Dr. Annette Louviere. “It makes kitten exams more pleasant for everybody.” —CM $7 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Cat Feather Wand With Replaceable Feathers

opens in a new tab Ocatnip Peachy Feather + Wand Set opens in a new tab $ 25 Ever wondered why your cat seems offended by a felt mouse but will ambush a feathered lure like a tiger shark? According to certified cat behaviorist Dr. Mikel Delgado opens in a new tab , “All cats have the instinct to hunt, and play behavior is an expression of their hunting instincts, just directed towards toys instead of prey.” So it makes sense that cats would prefer “toys that move easily when touched, toys that have fur or other interesting textures, and toys that have tails or that appear to look like a bird,” Dr. Delgado explains. This is why cats will respond more to toys like this handmade wand by Los Angeles-based brand Ocatnip, which comes with four pastel-hued feather teasers and tiny bells. It's also approved by the founder’s discerning product testers — her adopted cats Brunello, Linguini, and Toast (aka BLT). —AF

$25 at Ocatnip opens in a new tab

Best Dog Ball

Best Catnip Toy

opens in a new tab Yeowww! Catnip Banana opens in a new tab $ 9 Ever wonder why (most) cats go so gaga for catnip? Turns out it can do wild and wonderful things to a kitty’s brain. “They will experience euphoria-like effects, characterized by licking, chewing, and head shaking, followed by cheek and body rubbing,“ veterinarian Dr. Sarah Dougherty says opens in a new tab . “Spontaneous vocalization can occur, which could be a response to hallucinations. A lot of people have also referred to catnip as an aphrodisiac for cats, and while the physiological response is not the same, some sexual stimulation is evident.” For these reasons, for many cats, nothing beats a good catnip toy. And this is a good catnip toy. It may be simple in design but it has an abundance of well-earned five-star reviews on Amazon. “My cat doesn't like most toys, but he does play with this one,” wrote one reviewer. “This is my [cat] Rico’s favorite toy,” said yet another satisfied customer. “He throws it up in the air, holds it close to himself, sometimes falls asleep on it...It’s adorable and entertaining to watch him. Rico is a 9-year-old rescue and I wanted to get him a toy he would love to help him transition to his new home with me. Not only is Rico happy with this banana, but so am I.” —CM $9 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best No-Squeak Dog Toy

Best Catnip

Best Dog Rope Toy

Best Dog Snuffle Mat

Best Motion Activated Cat Toy

Best Dog Digging Toy

Best Cat Silvervine

Best Indestructible Dog Toy

Best Cat Tunnel

Best Dog Frisbee

Best Cat Kicker Toy

Best Cat Ripple Rug

Best Dog Nosework Toy

Best Treat Dispensing Dog Ball

Best Puppy Plush Toy

Best Cat Exercise Wheel

opens in a new tab One Fast Cat Exercise Wheel opens in a new tab $ 219 Does your cat have a need for speed? Do they tear from one end of the house to the other, knocking into things and generally causing mayhem when their zoomies hit? Then this could be just the toy you’ve been looking for. The One Fast Cat Exercise Wheel allows your cat to run, helping them burn calories and build muscle along the way. It’s great for reducing stress and anxiety in more physically active cats and can lead to fewer destructive behaviors. “Exercise wheels are a great way to keep cats active, especially for certain breeds such as Bengals or cats who live in smaller home/apartment environments,” says cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo opens in a new tab . Although cheaper imitations are out there, One Fast Cat’s latest iteration is sturdier and quieter and is made in California using non-toxic, recyclable materials. —CM $219 at One Fast Cat opens in a new tab

Best Sustainable Dog Toy

Best Dog Pool

Best Dog Flirt Pole

Best Cat Balance Beam

opens in a new tab Fundamentally Feline Balance Beam opens in a new tab $ 68 With the summer Olympics just around the corner (Bonjour, Paris!), why not get your cat in on the fun? After all, if a cat was going to excel in any Olympic event, it would be balance beam. “The Fundamentally Feline balance beam is a great option for cats who like to scratch horizontally, or who like to grab and scratch things from below,” says certified cat behaviorist Dr. Mikel Delgado. “If your cat loves to scratch the box spring of your bed or the base of your couch, give them this instead. It's also a fantastic tool for interactive play and training!” The beam is a foot tall and nearly three feet long. It’s 10 inches wide at the base and around four inches on the beam itself, which is very similar to the balance beam used by human athletes in the Olympics (it’s important that your cat train on something similar to what they will encounter in competition). It is handmade and ships flat, so some assembly is required. When it arrives, just sprinkle a little catnip on it and watch your can transform into the feline Simone Biles. Now, if only she could stick that dismount! —CM $68 at Fundamentally Feline opens in a new tab

