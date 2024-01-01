Wear
Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the very most, they could use a sweater with strawberries on it — or five.
Your pet literally walks through life in their birthday suit. While this is socially acceptable, there are times they may need a little more coverage than their fur, as gorgeous as it is, can provide. After all, dogs do have to go to the bathroom out in the elements, where their toe beans might freeze on the ice or just feel unpleasant when the driveway is wet with rain.
Sometimes, you just want your dog or cat to look stylish — is that too much to ask? Below, we’ve listed some chic products (Bonus: many of the brands are offering discounts) that will help your pet walk through life looking like they’re a Hadid heading to a Fashion Week show every day.
Best Dog Sweater
Little Beast puts a lot of thought into how their products are made — from start to finish. The company sources all their goods from small, family-owned factories in Korea and Vietnam, where they have personal relationships with the team, founder Jisu Kimopens in a new tab tells The Wildest. “I’m super conscious of where the products I purchase are coming from,” she says. “I try to only buy from small and local businesses since I know there is more care, and that personal touch goes into each product they make.”
She launched Little Beast hoping to give millennials high-quality, design-focused, and tasteful products for their dogs. Inspired by her background working at contemporary artist Takashi Murakami’s studio and her dog, Molly, Kim started the dog clothes brand featuring soft, bright-hued fabrics pretty enough to catch the attention of a Gen Z TikTok star. Their collab with Lisa Says Gahopens in a new tab is proof of that. —Rachel Davies
Best Dog Raincoat
“Your dog’s clothing is an extension of your own style and personality,” Ware of the Dog founder Jackie Rosenthal tells The Wildestopens in a new tab. We couldn’t agree more, which is why we fully endorse this brand that is cute without being cutesy, colorful without being garish, and interesting without being intrusive. These impressive qualities come as no surprise; Rosenthal cut her teeth at Comme des Garçons, Nina Ricci, and Lanvin.
This water-repellent coat is the perfect way to protect your pup from a seasonal downpour. It’s also one of Rosenthal’s favorites, which is probably why the brand has offered it for nearly a decade. The coat’s bright colors and lined hood add an ‘80s twist to an otherwise classic garment — we can practically hear Kate Bush playing in the background. Its adjustable velcro closures and flap pocket add a practical touch for the pups who like to carry their own treats. —Charles Manning and Avery Felman
Best Dog ID Tag
Bored with the pet ID tags on the market, LA-based designer Rachel Jones founded Trill Paws, a line of pop culture-inspired dog accessories that are anything but basic. From tags embossed with tongue-in-cheek sayings like, “Not all who wander are lost, but I am” and “Straight Outta Rescue” to tags shaped like a taco and crying Drake (classic), you can be sure your dog is always on trend. Trill Paws also regularly donates tags to rescue organizations including the Take Paws Rescue and Rescue City in NYC.
Outside of being incredibly adorable, ID tags are essential for your dog. If they get lost, it’s important that your information can be easily accessed. But remember, an ID is not a license, which is often required by state lawopens in a new tab (check your state’s legal requirements). In addition, microchipping your pupopens in a new tab is crucial; it’s a permanent way for your contact information to be stored. If an ID tag falls off, you’re SOL, so it’s good to have a backup. —Heven Haile
Best Dog Bandana
There’s a lot to love about The Foggy Dog. Their products are thoughtfully designed and sustainably manufactured in small factories in the USA, the dog beds and toys are made from 100 percent recycled plastic water bottles, and the company donates half a pound of food to a shelter for every purchase made. Of course, none of this would matter if their products weren’t beautiful. And playful. And whimsical. The San Francisco-based brand’s best sellers are their bandanas, which are so lovely that founder Rose Shattuck often spots pet parents wearing them. “They wear our bandanas as headscarves,” she tells The Wildestopens in a new tab, noting that all of the company’s fabrics are “human-grade” and made of natural fibers. She even makes matching scrunchies.
You can’t go wrong when picking a Foggy Dog bandana, but this gingham pattern is a classic for a reason. The icing on the cake? For a small additional cost, you can request custom embroidery — after all, there’s no pet quite like yours. —CM
Best Dog Puffer Jacket
Your dog’s bathroom is the earth — and when the earth is covered in snow and ice, it’s time to bundle up. Maxbone’s metallic waterproof vest puffer fastens with snaps, so it can easily come off if your little snow bunny needs to get their hops in unencumbered.
Maxbone founder and CEO Parisa Fowles-Pazdro started the company in 2017, and has since launched impressive collabs with the likes of Christian Cowan, Ouai, Bala, Kule, and Away. They made their foray into sustainability last spring with this eco-friendly, light packable jacket that’s made with water bottles and recycled nylon. On top of this, Maxbone also donates inventory to charities, including Road Dogsopens in a new tab, a nonprofit organization. “We always do what we can to help [dogs] — whether that’s hosting events, with 100 percent of proceeds going to them, or donating products we believe every dog should have,” Fowles-Pazdro tells The Wildestopens in a new tab. —AF
Best Dog Backpack
First off, a dog with a backpack is kind of the most adorable thing you’ll ever see. But a quality dog backpack can be surprisingly hard to find. It certainly was for Wolf Republic’s founders, who started their company after their rescue dog managed to decimate two in the span of just a few weeks. “We really don’t like waste,” co-founder Brittney Richards saysopens in a new tab. “I don’t want you to have to buy something new every year. We’re non-seasonal, non-collection. So we really want these items to be timeless and to stand up to wear and everyday activities.”
Wolf Republic’s best-selling Ranger Pack has a ton of cool features, including a padded handle for lift assist on the trail, a customizable fit with four points of harness adjustment, and four zipper pockets perfect for storing food, water, and other trail essentials. Remember, when you’re hiking with your dogopens in a new tab, use common sense to keep you both safe. Only fill up their backpack with a reasonable amount of weight for them to carry. Happy adventuring! —CM
Best Dog Winter Coat
PAIKKA CEO Tea Kainu, who began her career as a fashion buyer before pivoting into the pet market, likens PAIKKA clothes to a perfect pair of jeans or a worn-in winter jacket. “We design all our products from the pet’s perspective,” Kainu tells The Wildest.opens in a new tab They’re wardrobe staples that are as functional as they are fashionable.
“PAIKKA makes some of my favorite pet products,” says animal trainer and The Wildest Collective member Nicole Ellisopens in a new tab. “Their collection of reflective gear … is a favorite of mine. It looks like normal gear but is extremely reflective, so no matter where we go, we can be seen at night and during the day.” The coat is built with high-quality Thinsulate insulation and is 100 percent waterproof, so your pup can stay toasty warm during stormy days. —Emma Loewe and Sio Hornbuckle
Best Dog Hoodie
With two adorable New York storefronts and a vibrant online community, Love Thy Beast has established itself as a pet parent favorite for accessories and necessities alike. “I like to tell people we’re the friendliest dog at the dog run,” says founder Tiziana Agnelloopens in a new tab. “We just want everyone to look and feel amazing and have a great day.”
You can’t go wrong with any Love Thy Beast product, but this tie dye cotton hoodie is particularly adorable. The hand-dyed icy hues are perfect for the winter months — and thanks to the buttonhole opening for a harness or collar, your pup can show off their fit in comfort. —SH
Best Dog Cooling Vest
The Ruffwear Swamp Cooler will have your dog looking like a real adventurer, but most importantly will keep them from overheating. “You get the vest wet, then it helps to cool your dog by evaporation — which is how sweat works on humans,” explains veterinarian Dr. Elizabeth Shinesopens in a new tab. Plus, your dog will be able to enjoy their day outside, thanks to the mesh lining that keeps them dry.
Cooling vests like this are essential for keeping your dog cool as temps rise. “Just like people, cats and dogs can be at risk of heat exhaustion as well as heat strokesopens in a new tab on hot days,” veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox explainsopens in a new tab. Symptoms of these conditions can include “everything from feeling uncomfortable to becoming disoriented, vomitingopens in a new tab, and having more serious effects including seizuresopens in a new tab, multi-organ damage, and even death,” she says. —RD and Madeleine Aggeler
Best Dog Life Jacket
The sight of a pool or ocean can be an exciting proposition for many dogs. Heck, some are even learning to surfopens in a new tab. But for those who have spent their entire lives steadily on land, that doggie paddle might not come as naturally as you’d assume. To minimize their discomfort and maximize their safety, a reliable life jacket is necessary for any potential new swimmers. “A life vest is a very important part of introducing your dog to swimmingopens in a new tab because you never know if your dog is going to be the one that’s going to sink like a rock,” trainer and dock jumping expert Angelica Steinkeropens in a new tab tells The Wildest.
Whether you’re taking your pup out for a swim, on a boat, or teaching them to surf, Ruffwear’s Float Coat will ensure they stay above the water in the process. In addition to its standard life jacket floating abilities, Ruffwear’s gear features a sturdy handle on top so you can quickly and safely pull your pup out of the water. While its bright base colors and reflective trim will help keep your dog visible as they expand their swimming lanes. —Sean Zucker
Best Designer Dog Sweater
Lingua Franca specializes in hand-embroidered cashmere sweaters with politically charged slogans that are beloved by celebrities like Connie Britton (seen hereopens in a new tab wearing a “poverty is sexist” sweater) and Reese Witherspoon (seen hereopens in a new tab in one that reads “time’s up”). If you’re hoping they have something for your sweet dog (a celebrity in your eyes, of course), you’re in luck. Lingua Franca has a whole line of dog merch, for only the most stylish of pooches. Our favorite piece is this sweet “in dog we trust” sweater.
Made of 100 percent sustainably sourced, ethically produced cashmere, this sweater might be nicer than any you own for yourself (and at $200, it may be pricier, too). But for those who want to level-up their deserving pup’s wardrobe — with a sweater whose slogan we can really get behind — it can’t be beat. —Kelly Conaboy
Best Dog Decorative Collar
Susan Alexandra Korn’s Instagrammable beaded purses, charms, and jewelry — resembling everything from martini glasses to pizza slices — have caught the eyes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson, Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, and hundreds of others who prefer cheery maximalism to doldrum minimalism. But it was the designer’s rescue Chihuahua, Pigeon, who inspired her line of “fun, fabulous, sparkly” dog accessories. “Pigeon is my eternal muse, so of course I had to adorn him,“ Korn tells The Wildestopens in a new tab.
Ceramicist Katie Kimmelopens in a new tab, known for her whimsical dog art, gave Korn’s beaded dog collars the ultimate endorsement when she said her pups, Pony and Muffin, only wear them on “the most special and elegant occasions.” Of course, these collars are intended for decorative purposes and not as a replacement for safe, sturdy walking gear. —RD
Best Small Dog Safety Vest
If you and your small pup live in an area with a high volume of coyotes or other large predators, a coyote vest is essential to keeping your dog safe. “This vest is protective with attachable spikes that can prevent a wild animal from attacking your dog — kind of like wearing a porcupine! It might look a little funny, but that’s a small price to pay for peace of mind,” says The Wildest Collective memberopens in a new tab and professional dog rescuer Henry Friedman.
If you’re really looking to up your dog’s safety game, consider adding these whiskersopens in a new tab to the vest. Sure, your dog will look like one of those ‘90s Koosh balls but, like Friedman says, it’s a small price to pay for peace of mind. Even Instagram stars Tika the Iggy and her sister, Kala the Iggy, highly recommend this vest, which looks quite stylish on the two Italian Greyhoundsopens in a new tab. As the pups’ dads note on their post, this vest is stab-resistant, and the whiskers help deter predators in the first place. —Rebecca Caplan
