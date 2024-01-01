Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s safe and stylish — from a very ’90s colorblock dog raincoat to a funny (but necessary) ID tag. Your new pet will be the talk of the neighborhood as soon as they set out on a walk or settle in their window perch.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Our dogs get us off the couch, out of the house, and moving our little biped bodies, simply based on the fact that they have to poop and pee outside and need someone to take them. Sometimes, though, they just need to get outside to simply move their little bodies, bathroom breaks notwithstanding. Your puppy is also a good excuse for you to take that stupid walk opens in a new tab for your stupid (read: vitally important) mental health — and moving those bodies is so good for you both.

But you’re a stylish pet parent who cares about how your dog looks as they strut their stuff down the street, and you care about the earth (good on you!); you won’t buy just anything for your dog’s daily walk fit.

When it comes to cats, well, they deserve to look their very best even when they’re just slinking from their cat tower to their litter box. Below, our hand-selected products (many of which are discounted) that include cat and puppy harnesses, dog booties, the best poop bags (necessary!) and more. As Jane Fonda once wrote opens in a new tab , “An exercise outfit helps because it sets this time apart from the rest of your day and makes it matter more!” So, put on your sweatband and leggings, grab your pet and their head-turning, eco-friendly accessories, and get moving.

Toby has been adopted, but you can meet more adorable pups like him on Adopt a Pet opens in a new tab .

Best Hands-Free Dog Leash

Best Dog Boots

opens in a new tab Wagwellies Mojave Dog Boots opens in a new tab $ 49 Crocs have gone through one hell of a cultural journey in their relatively short life. Beginning in the early 2000s, the foam clogs faced initial ridicule for their bulky and cartoonish-looking design but have since become the go-to daytime footwear choice for many a stylish celeb. They are now making their way to dog parks — and not just via the feet of chic pet parents. Enter: the WagWellies Mojave. These Croc-inspired dog shoes are a more ventilated update on wagwear’s OG boot. By matching the popular clogs’ mildly punctured design, it lets pups’ toes breathe and allows for all-year use. This offers consistent protection against hot pavement in the summer and icy stairs in the winter. “Booties can serve as paw protection from freezing cold, blistering heat, and jagged terrain,” Dr. Alycia Washington tells The Wildest. “They can also help prevent abrasions in dogs that drag their paws due to injury or neurological disease.” —SZ Women Owned opens in a new tab $49 at Wagwellies opens in a new tab

Best Puppy Harness

Best Dog Walk Kit

Best Dog Collar

Best Cat Collar

Best Leather Dog Leash

opens in a new tab Ware of the Dog Leather Leash opens in a new tab $ 70 There are lots of quality leather leashes on the market, but there is something extra special about this one from Ware of the Dog. They are made in New York using colorful and playfully textured leathers sourced from tanneries in France and Italy. “Our leashes and collars are designed to be fun and stand out,” says Ware of the Dog founder Jackie Rosenthal opens in a new tab , who started her company following a long and illustrious career in the fashion industry, working for brands like Comme des Garçons, Nina Ricci, and Lanvin. “They have been in our collection for 10 years and still continue to be very popular and our best sellers.” Ware of the Dog’s two-tone leather leashes are four feet long, feature stainless steel hardware, and come in three widths to accommodate the needs of dogs big and small. Each leash also has a coordinating collar (sold separately) so you can mix and match to your heart’s content! —Charles Manning $70 at Ware of the Dog opens in a new tab

Best Reflective Dog Leash

opens in a new tab Wilderdog Islander Reflective Leash opens in a new tab $ 32 On a walk or a hike, there are few worse feelings than when you get the sense that your dog might be stronger than their leash. That fear is eliminated with Wilder Dog’s Islander reflective leash. It’s made from super sturdy, tightly spun rock climbing rope and is secured with a carabiner lock, allowing it to stand up to even the strongest of pullers. It’s also super versatile, with the ability to be used hands-free for those who like to exercise with their pups, and tied into knots for variations in length. But one of the biggest benefits of this leash is that it has reflective tape woven into its mesh, making it safe for you to walk your dog in darkness or low light. The tape reflects light to make your dog visible to both drivers and pedestrians, helping to lower the possibility of an accident. This is particularly useful on nights when the sun sets early, and on morning walks, but it’s also a great safety measure for hikes and other outdoor activities in general. —KC Women Owned opens in a new tab

Gives Back opens in a new tab $32 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Cat Harness

Best Dog Poop Bags

Best Dog Poop Bag Holder

Best Vegan Dog Collar

Best Luxury Pet Collar

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Photography: Felisha Tolentino

Styling: Lindsey Hartman

Hair: Phoebe Seligman

Makeup: Jessie Bishop

Art Direction: Hannah Huffman

Production: Hyperion LA

Producer: Adam Cohen

Models: Isabella Oliveira & Toby

Special thanks to Wags and Walks Rescue