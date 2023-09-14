Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Does your dog have a grooming routineopens in a new tab? They should. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be as high-maintenance as yours. Regular DIY upkeep helps keep your pup looking fly from head to toe between professional grooming appointments. And it takes just a few minutes each week to boost your their oral hygieneopens in a new tab, coat health, and more. Don’t know where to start? Experts recommend grabbing a brush.
As Ani Corless, fear-free certified groomer and owner of NYC salon Luxury Groomeropens in a new tab, advises, “Brush and comb your pet regularly — at least once a week and possibly more frequently depending on your dog’s coat type and length, breed, and level of shedding.” She also recommends wiping their paws daily to keep them clean from sidewalk dirt and debris. (If your dog has allergiesopens in a new tab, wiping their face after a walk can help remove allergens, too.) From bamboo brushes to hypoallergenic shampoo to vet-trusted toothpaste, here’s everything you need to get your dog looking (and smelling) their best.
According to Ani Corness of Luxury Spa, the number one item she recommends to all dog owners is a really great brush. “A brush can actually help prevent a number of skin issuesopens in a new tab as well as allow you to inspect your dog closely to catch health issues early,” she explained. She uses this rubber one at her salon and calls it “magic.”
As an alternative, look no further than Harry Barker’s double-duty bamboo brush. One side features massaging pins for detangling course fur, while the other incorporates natural boar bristles for maximum smoothness. Plus, it won’t look out of place sitting on your bathroom shelf.
Give your pup the spa treatment — even between grooming appointments — with Kiehl’s luxe canine shampoo. The mild formula removes debris and dirt from fur and leaves your dog with a fresh, clean scent. What more could you ask for?
Ideal for longer-haired dogs, this shampoo-and-conditioner combo both cleans and detangles fur simultaneously. Even better, the papaya and coconut scent will leave your pup smelling like they just got back from a tropical getaway.
If you can’t wait until your next vet appointment to trim your dog’s nails, these Gonicc Clippers are some of the most user-friendly of the bunch. They come with a nail file — great for polishing sharp corners — and are equipped with a safety blade to prevent accidentally cutting nails too short.
Swipe away any tear stains or discharge around the eyes with these ultra-gentle hypoallergenic wipes. They’re safe for all dogs over six weeks old, so you can use them regularly on puppies and older dogs alike.
When there isn’t time for a head-to-toe bath, these biodegradable wipes will tide you over. Made from coconut water and aloe vera, they’ll clean your dog’s face, paws, feet, and body without leaving any residue behind. Pro tip: Stash a pack in your car for impromptu hikes or last-minute dog park outings.
Vets agree that regular brushing helps maintain canine gum health, boosts oral hygiene, and can even prevent other issues down the line. But the toothpaste you use on your pup matters, and Virbac comes recommended by the pros. This enzymatic toothpaste removes plaque, freshens doggie breath, and, best of all, its poultry flavor is appealing to pups. The oral hygiene kit comes with a brush, too, so you’ll be set.
Whether your dog’s running on sand, snow, rocks, or grass, this hemp oil will keep paws soft, smooth, and protected from rough terrain. The hemp oil (250 mg) is grown and extracted on the company’s Colorado farmland, so you know it’s the real deal.
This shower attachment allows you to wash and brush your pet at the same time – perfect for scrubbing away post-playtime muck. With two pressure settings, it’s comfortable for large, small, sensitive and extra-muddy dogs alike. It’s attachable to a shower spigot or garden hose, so you’re free to choose the most ideal spot to set up your puppy spa.
Liza Darwin is a writer and brand strategist. She has contributed to NYLON, Refinery29, Vogue, The Guardian, Vice, and Elle, and co-founded the news platform Clover Letter. She lives in Brooklyn with her two dogs, Montie and Hopper, and cat, Tiger.