Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.

Does your dog have a grooming routine opens in a new tab ? They should. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to be as high-maintenance as yours. Regular DIY upkeep helps keep your pup looking fly from head to toe between professional grooming appointments. And it takes just a few minutes each week to boost your their oral hygiene opens in a new tab , coat health, and more. Don’t know where to start? Experts recommend grabbing a brush.

As Ani Corless, fear-free certified groomer and owner of NYC salon Luxury Groomer opens in a new tab , advises, “​​Brush and comb your pet regularly — at least once a week and possibly more frequently depending on your dog’s coat type and length, breed, and level of shedding.” She also recommends wiping their paws daily to keep them clean from sidewalk dirt and debris. (If your dog has allergies opens in a new tab , wiping their face after a walk can help remove allergens, too.) From bamboo brushes to hypoallergenic shampoo to vet-trusted toothpaste, here’s everything you need to get your dog looking (and smelling) their best.

