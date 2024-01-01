Here are the beds, hammocks, heated mats, and everything else your pet needs to curl up and catch a snooze. Or stare at you from their cozy perch while you fulfill their every need.

Your pet looks like a literal angel when they sleep. Regardless of whether they stay that way in their waking hours, you want to give them the best, most comfortable places to lay their adorable little heads (and paws and soft, sweet tummies).

We’ve pulled together a list of the best beds, blankets, cat towers, and more — where your cat or dog can enjoy their dreams of chasing birds and squirrels...or world domination. Your pet deserves the best snooze possible, and you want to give them a cozy place to do it. This is a good start — and even better, many of the brands are offering discounts.

Captain K’Nuckles is still up for adoption at Stray Cat Alliance opens in a new tab !

Best Cat Tower

Best Dog Lounge Bed

Best Luxe Cat Tree

opens in a new tab Mau Cento Cat Tree opens in a new tab $ 289 When it comes to creating aesthetically pleasing cat accessories, no company does it quite like Mau. “Our design philosophy has evolved throughout the years, but at its heart and soul, it stems from creating products that are appealing to the human eye while providing ultimate comfort and utility for cats,” says the company’s founder, Joel Dickstein opens in a new tab . The Cento cat tree is the perfect example: it’s familiar and functional, yet organic and sort of gorgeous, especially compared to most cat trees. Like, it’s the kind of cat tree you could imagine sitting in the corner of some influencer’s vacation home in Joshua Tree.



The Centro features two tiers, each with a large, sturdy napping basket, and a cozy cat cave at the base for private chill time. It’s made using tree branches harvested from trees only after they have ceased to bear fruit, and for every purchase, the company plants a tree to help offset carbon emissions and make the world a greener place. “We feel a large responsibility to help protect the planet and its inhabitants,” says Dickstein. “Planting trees is one of the best ways to mitigate climate change.” —Charles Manning Gives Back opens in a new tab $289 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Orthopedic Dog Bed

Best Sustainable Dog Bed

Best Cat Play Station

Best Donut Pet Bed

Best Cat Cave

opens in a new tab Mau Horizon opens in a new tab $ 59 The Horizon Cat Cave from Mau is a round, egg-like cave made of cozy wool — a soft material cats love — with a modern design and neutral color scheme that will look sleek in any apartment. It is suitable for cats up to 24 pounds or multiple animals if you have sibling cats who love to cuddle! As many pet parents may know, cats love to hide — and experts say opens in a new tab it is important to give your feline friends a safe space of their own in the home. “If you have a busy home…where kids or other animals are constantly seeking out the cat for interaction, cats will find a few places to hide to have some alone time,” Dr. Marci L. Koski, certified feline behavior and training consultant at Feline Behavior Solutions, says. “It puts them out of sight, out of mind.” Even if your home is mostly calm, most cats appreciate a little nook of their own to snooze. The Mau cave can even be flattened and used as a bed if your cat prefers to hang out on top of it. —Kari Paul Gives Back opens in a new tab $59 at Walmart opens in a new tab

Best Affordable Cat Tree

opens in a new tab Yaheetech Cat Tree Tower opens in a new tab $ 30 Nothing beats a good cat condo, but damn can they be expensive! Not this one, though. It’s an absolute steal at just under $30. And according to the reviews on Amazon, it is actually well made. “I love this cat tower!” wrote one reviewer. “At the price, I [suspected] it would be bad quality, but it isn’t at all. I am very happy with the purchase.” Now, we know what you’re thinking: Does my cat really need a big, fancy cat condo? And the short answer is...yes. Cat-only elevated spaces help cats feel safe and secure, which, in turn, makes them more social. “Elevated areas offer cats the opportunity to escape from anyone who is upsetting them,” cat behaviorist Karen B. London says opens in a new tab . “That most frequently means dogs and children, but can also apply to adults, especially unfamiliar ones. Escaping vertically is the first choice for many cats if they have the option, and some cats who hide under the bed or in a closet would spend more time in the rooms where the rest of the family congregate if elevated escapes were present.” —CM $30 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Cat Hammock

opens in a new tab Tuft+Paw Cloud Nine Hammock opens in a new tab $ 79 If we could ask cats what they want in a home, they would nearly all mention places to perch up high. Luckily for them, tuft + paw launched an easy to install, felt window hammock for cats. You might suspect this cat hammock will be yet another in a long line of gifts your cat rejects, but cat behaviorist Pam Johnson-Bennet opens in a new tab says that’s not likely. “Cats are natural heat-seekers. A perch at a sunny window is appealing to just about any cat. Plus, it offers the added benefit of visual enrichment in the form of watching birds, squirrels, and other wildlife activity.” Indeed, a window offers your cat a view of the world that’s, let’s be honest, a lot more interesting than whatever you’re doing inside. “Cats also love to be up high,” Johnson-Bennet explains. “Since cats are both predator and prey, the ability to access elevated areas gives them more visual warning time to see approaching danger, as well as the ability to see more of their environment in case potential prey appears.” The hammock’s matte black metal frame is understated and elegant, and the clear plastic suction cups will practically disappear against the window it’s stuck to. —Elizabeth Geier Sustainable opens in a new tab $79 at Tuft+Paw opens in a new tab

Best Cooling, Elevated Pet Bed

Best Heated Cat Mat

opens in a new tab K&H Heated Thermo-Kitty Mat opens in a new tab $ 27 If we didn’t know any better, we’d think Sheryl Crow’s 2002 hit “Soak Up The Sun” was written by a cat. Sorry, Sheryl, no one loves the sun, or general warmth, more than cats. For chilly, gray winter days when there is no option to bask in some rays, we recommend this K&H Thermo-Kitty Mat. It’s especially great for senior or geriatric cats opens in a new tab whose arthritis might flare during the cooler months. “My cat has osteomyelitis in her paw, plus awful arthritis in the cold weather. It swells something fierce and causes awful pain...but aside from expensive vet visits, what can fur-mama do?” Reads one of over 5000 five-star Amazon reviews. “My cat loved laying on my heating pad, but that's a danger and a fire hazard. I bought this for her to lay on and it helps her tremendously! I won't call it a miracle cure (it isn't), but it does ease her pain significantly in the cold, whether the dead of winter or the AC is set too low...The only problem is getting her off of it!” —Rebecca Caplan $27 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Pet Blanket

opens in a new tab Funny Fuzzy Flannel Pet Blanket opens in a new tab $ 32 Nothing is funnier than when your pet claims something of yours as their own. The downside, if it happens to be a blanket, it will now be forever covered in pet hair. So why not get them a blanket of their very own? Funny Fuzzy has pet-specific blankets for dogs and cats in a fun checkered pattern. Aside from being stylish, they're durably made with high-quality materials resistant to fading and shedding. We all love something warm and cozy, but for pets, there’s a bit more to it. “It’s your dog’s job to keep an eye on everything going on in and around the house so she can make sure her family is safe,” veterinarian Dr. Jo Myers says opens in a new tab . “When your dog is buried under the blankets in your bed, they can turn off that vigilance and take a break.” For cats, it’s the perfect surface for kneading opens in a new tab . Kneading can mean many things from treating their parents like a mother figure to marking their territory through the scent glands on their paws. But ultimately, it just helps them get some R&R. —Kerensa Cadenas $32 at Funny Fuzzy opens in a new tab

Photography: Felisha Tolentino

Styling: Lindsey Hartman

Hair: Phoebe Seligman

Makeup: Jessie Bishop

Art Direction: Hannah Huffman

Production: Hyperion LA

Producer: Adam Cohen

Models: Liv Huffman, Captain K’Nuckles, and BMO

Special thanks to Stray Cat Alliance