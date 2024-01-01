The treats, food, bowls, and delivery services that will make your pets’ nutritional health the envy of all the other patients at the vet’s office.

Some days, it seems your pet eats better than you — and, well, that might be true. Your cat or dog’s diet doesn’t need to consist of kibble that has additives you wouldn’t put in your own body. You are a well-meaning pet parent who wants to upgrade your pet’s nutrition with healthy products from innovative brands (many of which are offering discounts) — and this is a great place to start.

Below, we have gathered the food, treats, lick mats, bowls, and more that will make your pet feel like Superman or Wonder Woman (that Halloween costume opens in a new tab might have been a good purchase after all). Get out their cape 24/7, 365 — because your well-fed pet is going to be able to access all their super powers (beyond cuteness) after they try these products.

Best Pet Supplement Powder

Best Dog Lick Mat

Best Cat Treats

Best Dog Jerky Treats

opens in a new tab Migos Dog Beef Liver Jerky opens in a new tab $ 16 Nothing is like giving your dog a treat they really love — their little tails wagging in excitement, their eyes wide in anticipation, their drool getting all over the floor. And it feels even better when the treat is actually good for them. These beef liver jerky treats from Malibu-based fresh dog food brand Migos are rich in the vitamins and essential fatty acids your dog needs. No preservatives, no artificial colors or flavors, and no feeling worried that you’re not quite sure what you’re feeding to your best friend. “After seeing what was available on the market, we wanted to create a very simple and healthy treat to complement our fresh food line,” Migos founder Caroline Artiss tells The Wildest. “So, we literally oven roasted some nutritious cuts of meat, beef heart, liver, and angus grass fed beef, plus our lower-fat turkey breast jerky.” —KC Women Owned opens in a new tab $16 at Migos opens in a new tab

Best Cat Food Topper

Best Dog Food Topper

Best Elevated Dog Bowl

Best Elevated Cat Bowl

opens in a new tab Happy & Polly Pet Bowl opens in a new tab $ 40 Your cat already rules your house like a small furry god, so why not give them a food dish commensurate with their divine status? This bowl looks like a YASS-ified Greek column and comes in five Insta-worthy colors, while the elevated base promotes better posture and smoother digestion. The shallowness of the bowl is also helpful for fighting whisker fatigue opens in a new tab . “Each time a cat’s whiskers encounter an object or detect movement, a signal is sent to the brain. In the case of too many signals or messages coming in all at once, the brain could experience information overload which could be stressful for a cat,” says Dr. Gary Weitzman, CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. If your cat is avoiding their food bowl, pacing in front of it, pawing at it, taking food out of it to eat from the floor, and or not finishing their food, whisker fatigue could be the cause. This lovely elevated food bowl could very well be the solution — and a stylish one at that! —Charles Manning Gives Back opens in a new tab $40 at Happy & Polly opens in a new tab

Best Pet Dental Treats

opens in a new tab Greenies Dental Treats opens in a new tab $ 37 You probably know it’s important to brush your dog’s teeth but you’re also probably not doing it every single day. Enter these vet-approved treats that help fight plaque and tartar. Greenies ’ chewy bones come in a range of sizes and flavors, from peanut butter to sweet potato, and are accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council for at-home dental care for dogs. Just be sure to always supervise your dog when they’re eating them because if a small chunk breaks off, they could accidentally choke. But don’t just think Greenies are for the dogs; cats can benefit from them, too. “Cats are very prone to gingivitis and periodontitis, which can be caused by a build-up of plaque and tartar and a sensitivity to the bacteria that grows on it,” says veterinarian Dr. Lori M. Teller. —Casey Gueren and AF $37 at Amazon opens in a new tab $59 at PetSmart opens in a new tab

Best Dog Chews

Best Dog Peanut Butter

Best Dog Slow Feeder Bowl

opens in a new tab Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl opens in a new tab $ 5 Your dog might have an impressive personal record when it comes to how fast they can scarf down their food, but it’s not a pastime you want to encourage. Speed-eating can cause a dog to choke, gag, vomit, and develop an even more serious condition called Gastric Dilation (colloquially known as bloat). Thankfully, there is a way to put a stop to this behavior. Karen B. London, certified applied animal behaviorist and professional dog trainer, tells The Wildest opens in a new tab : “My favorite way to keep dogs from scarfing down their food too quickly is to use a dog food puzzle or slow feeder dog bowl. Not only does this slow their eating, but it also provides mental exercise and gives dogs valuable experience being persistent and handling a bit of frustration.” Never a bad thing, right? This Outward Hound Fun Feeder can help your pup chew 10 times slower. It’s made in three different sizes and can safely hold wet or dry food, so you can easily cater to your dog’s individual dietary needs. The ridges will keep your pup engaged with their meal while ensuring it all goes down — and stays there. —AF

$5 at Amazon opens in a new tab $12 at PetSmart opens in a new tab

Best Cat Slow Feeder Bowl

opens in a new tab Catit Senses Digger opens in a new tab $ 20 Is your cat a gorger? A binger? Do they wolf down their food faster than you can say “bon appetit”? It may be time to consider a slow feeder. “Slow feeders are designed to help cats that tend to overindulge, eat competitively, or feast just for funsies,” says veterinarian Dr. Alycia Washington. “They can also help decrease the incidence of vomiting and regurgitation, which can be an issue in cats with less-than-ideal eating habits.” While there are lots of slow feeders on the market, this one from Catit has a lot of great features that put it paws and tails above the rest. It has two tube shapes and various difficulty levels to keep your cat engaged and it is easy to disassemble and clean. It also comes with a wide, sturdy silicone base to keep it from moving around. “I have a cat that likes to eat his food very fast,” writes one satisfied Amazon reviewer. “He’s also overweight by two pounds. This has been a life saver for him and me. He loves to dig for his food and it slows down his eating.”—CM $20 at Amazon opens in a new tab $30 at Walmart opens in a new tab

Best Dog Bone

Best Cat Grass

Best Sustainable Dog Treat

Best Sustainable Cat Treat

Best Pet Supplement Bars

Best Tilted Pet Bowl

opens in a new tab Vetreska Juicy Pet Bowl opens in a new tab $ 23 A tilted cat bowl is a great way to keep mealtime comfy for your cat. “From an anatomic and physiologic perspective, it’s entirely possible for overstimulation of a cat’s whiskers to cause problems,” says Dr. Gary Weitzman opens in a new tab , CEO of the San Diego Humane Society . That’s why some vets recommend a tilted bowl for cats, which can help them avoid brushing their whiskers against it while they eat. This choice by Vetreska combines style with comfort. “[Co-founder] Nico and I came from fashion, so doing something consumer-centric and well-designed was always the first choice,” Vetreska co-founder Donald Kng tells The Wildest. This ceramic bowl is one of a kind and sure to add a pop of style to your pet’s dining area. The non-stick mat holds the bowl in place while the wide, ergonomic shape keeps your pet from craning their neck or scraping their whiskers. —SH $23 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best Cat Shallow Bowl

Best Designer Dog Bowl

opens in a new tab Mr. Dog Glass Dog Bowl opens in a new tab $ 235 Matthew Morris co-founded Mr. Dog opens in a new tab after a long and successful career in fashion, interiors, and, eventually, pet products. This handcrafted glass bowl comes courtesy of a Mr. Dog and Nick Cotterman collab and features a clear design that’ll make your pup feel as pampered as they deserve. It’s a gift to yourself, too: veterinarian Dr. Lindsay Bullen notes that — similar to ceramic — food is less likely to stick to glass bowls, making them less likely to, well, smell. To set Mr. Dog apart, Morris chose to work exclusively with American manufacturers and collaborated extensively with artists and craftspeople in and around New York. We won’t play coy; it’s also a definite bonus that the gorgeous bowls wow guests. “A lot of interior designers buy these bowls as gifts for their clients at the end of large jobs,” Morris tells The Wildest. So, if you’ve been scouting for a dog bowl that looks like it came straight from Architectural Digest, this is it. —CM Use code THEWILDEST at checkout for 15 percent off your purchase. $235 at Mr. Dog opens in a new tab

Best Pet Microbiome Test

Best Dog Food Subscription

Best Cat Food Subscription

Best Pet Veterinary Diet

Best Basic Pet Food Storage Container

