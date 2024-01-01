dog lifestyle
8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly US Cities to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
Are You Guilty of Using Your Dog as an Excuse to Stay Home?
Your S.O. planned a date night out, but the dog is looking so cuddly on the couch...
29 Street Dogs Were Rescued From Antigua and Flown to the US
The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.
Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
A Mixed-Breed Won a Westminster Dog Show Championship for the First Time Ever
The pup, Nimble, is the first mutt—or “All American dog”—to win the agility competition.
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
A Man With a Guide Dog Was Denied Entry to a Seattle Restaurant—Now His Story Is Going Viral
The artist and influencer took to social media to document the discrimination.
5 Best Dog Raincoats to Keep Your Pup Dry and Lookin’ Fly
Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.
Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More? Here's How to Handle It
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
4 Dog Shows That Give Mixed Breeds a Chance to Shine
We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.
Everything You Actually *Need* When You Get a New Dog
All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.
Dogs Have Favorite Scents, Study Says—And No, It’s Not Just the Smell of Food
So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
2 Million Dogs Are Stolen in the US Every Year—And It’s Causing Trauma
New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.
7 Things I Wish People Knew About My Deaf Dog—and Why You Should Adopt One
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
8 in-Season Fruits and Veggies That’ll Make a Healthy Treat for Your Dog
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
Why Does My Puppy Lick My Face? (And Should They?)
And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
How Long Should You Grieve Your Dog Before Getting a New One?
Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
Activists and Politicians Condemn South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Shooting Her “Untrainable” Dog
The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.
Heads Up: Compostable Poop Bags Aren’t So Eco-Friendly After All
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
Is Pet Bereavement Leave in Our Future?
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
Dog-Friendly Los Angeles Guide: It’s Lights, Camera, Action for Your Pup
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
Two Georgia Dogs Died After Consuming the Toxic Sago Palm
It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
9 Tips To Find a Lost Dog—Fast
Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery founder Nicole Asher’s pro tips for getting your missing pup home safe.
A Month Spoiling a Rescue Pit Bull on a $75,000 Income—Mugs With Her Face on Them Included
From dry shampoo to bandanas in spring pastels, this upstate New York pet dad gives his foster fail the good life.
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
Tom Holland Pays Tribute to His “Lady”—His Late Dog, Tessa
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
Congress Orders the Department of Veteran Affairs to Stop Testing on Cats and Dogs
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
What Does Your Love Language Say About You as a Pet Parent?
We all give and receive love in our own way, pets included.
BARK Air Is a New Dog-Friendly Airline—But the Prices Are Sky High
Your dog will get their own puppy concierge to make sure all their in-flight needs are met.
8 Dog Hiking Services That’ll Take Your Pup on a Nature Adventure For You
Most dogs can benefit from taking a walk on the wild side.
Seeing Ghosts of Their Dogs Can Help Grieving Pet Parents, New Study Says
People welcome paranormal activity if their pets are involved.
Mercury Is In Retrograde—Here’s How It Will Affect Your Pet This Aries Season
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
Regret Your Tattoo? Replace It With a Pet Portrait, Courtesy of Petsmart
Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at.
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
40 Dogs Were Rescued From Horrific Conditions, Thanks to a Viral Video
TikTok played a huge role in helping to free these pups.
10 Times Animals Interrupted Sports Games and Delighted All the Fans
A highlight reel proving once again that animals are the worldwide leaders in sports delays.
Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
Does Your Attachment Style Affect How You Are as a Pet Parent?
You know you’ve wondered this...
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
How to Compost Your Pet’s Poop
Without getting totally grossed out.
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
How Briston Maroney’s Dog Helped Him Stay Calm While Recording His Latest Album
She inspired some of the indie-pop musician’s songs, too.
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
So, You and Your Partner Want to Live Together—But Your Pets Don’t
Your cat can’t hide from the dog in the attic forever. What do you do now?
5 of the Most Beautiful Places in the US to Lay Your Pet to Rest
These pet cemeteries are giving animals the memorials they deserve.
How to Register an Emotional Support Animal
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
American Airlines Just Made It Easier for You to Travel With Your Pet
It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real—Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy.
The ASPCA Rescued 300 Mistreated Dogs Across Four States in Only 30 Days
Here’s how they were able to pull off this incredible feat.
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
Does Your Dog Hate When You and Your Partner Fight?
Here are the signs they’re trying to get you to stop.
5 Ways You Can Write Off Your Pet This Tax Season
Because in our world, nothing is certain except pets and taxes.