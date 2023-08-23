Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

As summer gives way to autumn and the girl boss era gives way to the Big Boss opens in a new tab era, Virgo season arrives, and you know it will be right on time (five minutes early). Ruled by Mercury, the messenger god of the crossroads, Virgos reside at the intersection of hard work and talent. Yes, they are “too classy for this world opens in a new tab .” But even archetypal Virgo overachiever Beyoncé did not arrive fully formed as one of the world’s greatest living entertainers astride her disco ball horse opens in a new tab , Reneigh opens in a new tab . She worked for it.

Virgo’s know both the devil and the divine are in the details and are imbued with an earthy intelligence rooted in practicality and resourcefulness. Nothing shrinks from the discerning gaze and high standards of the Virgo. They see it. They get it, and as member of the Virgo horse girl music opens in a new tab mogul community Shania Twain explains, it “don’t impress [them] much.”

Virgos Will Change the World (No Big Deal)

While their critical eye can be perceived as judgmental, just as they can pull something apart, they also care deeply about putting it back together — only better. This makes them natural helpers, healers, and philanthropists. Like PETA’s 2023 Vegan Queen Jennifer Coolidge, who was recognized for her enduring love of animals and commitment to their welfare earlier this year, which you can read all about here opens in a new tab .

Trading Beyoncé’s Renaissance for the Jenaissance opens in a new tab , Coolidge also demonstrates the tenacious dedication of this sign. Gracing the cover of British GQ’s latest Heroes issue opens in a new tab with her distinctive bombshell pout and a canine companion, Coolidge described her experience finally gaining it-girl status after working for decades in Hollywood, something she didn’t think was possible at 61. Her adopted dogs, Bagpipes and Chewbacca, rose to fame this year after the actress photoshopped them into her Golden Globes and White Lotus season two premiere shots opens in a new tab .

Expressing a similar detailed-oriented devotion, Nick Jonas announced the adoption of their Husky / Australian Shepherd, Panda, in a family portrait with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. on Instagram, photoshopping opens in a new tab their absent Chihuahua, Diana, into the picture.

The Old Souls of the Zodiac

Another fairly active animal Instagrammer is Zendaya’s “beloved son opens in a new tab ,” Noon Coleman, a miniature Schnauzer. Just as Virgo celebs tend to keep it real no matter how famous they get, animals like Noon have a similar way of keeping us grounded, particularly if they do not share in the Virgo orientation toward manners and discretion. Zendaya shared one such experience last year when her attempts to buy opens in a new tab a pillow opens in a new tab at Muji (a Virgo sacred space) went sideways when he got in a rumble with a much larger German Shepard.

In the characteristically helpful (and occasionally unsolicited) suggestion style of this sign, both Zendaya opens in a new tab and Keke Palmer wrote advice books opens in a new tab to inspire and support young people navigating their teen years much earlier in their careers. Like Beyoncé, Palmer is another self-identified Virgo who “love[s] having a schedule, even on vacation opens in a new tab ” and shares her life with dogs, Rocky and Rydell opens in a new tab , and cat, Jackie Brown. Just like Jonas, Zendaya, and Beyoncé, Palmer started her showbiz career as a child. Of course, Coolidge has her own take on the sign’s industrious and mature qualities, sharing opens in a new tab , “I’ve always looked old for my age. I bought a case of beer when I was 11 with my neighbor’s wig.”

Get Your Life in Order in Virgo Season

The White Lotus star embodies the commonly-overlooked comedic genius of Virgos, which lies in their frank honesty and ability to articulate the mundane absurdities and tragedies of the human experience. This quality is also expressed in the sardonic wit of Bill Murray, who has spoken about his emotional connection with his dog Tim Murray opens in a new tab , explaining, “Dogs are here for the purpose of enlightening the humans that are their caretakers.

Cultivating healthy self-esteem outside of productivity, external success, or usefulness is often part of the Virgo journey. Like Coolidge’s Legally Blonde character, Paulette, who transforms her self-doubt into confidence, the “I’m taking the dog. opens in a new tab ..dumbass!” trajectory is shared by many Virgo celebrities, including Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Coolidge, who have all discussed their struggles with shyness and self-doubt at some point in their careers.