From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Los Angeles: where the chances of spotting a celebrity (or at least a Bachelor contestant) are just slightly higher than finding a parking spot. But every Angelino knows that the true A-listers have four legs.

Whether you’re checking out the local talent at a dog-friendly outdoor concert, catching a wave with your sea-loving pup at a dog beach, brunching at a restaurant where the canine entrees rival the human selection, or exploring the myriad of trails and parks that offer both urban and natural adventures, Los Angeles has curated a perfectly blended cocktail of activities for you and your dog to explore together.

Here’s your guide to the best spots where both you and your dog can bask in that quintessential LA glow.

Cafes and Eateries

LA takes its food seriously. Like, the produce isn’t just organic; it has has its own backstory. But respect for food also means respect for diners: human and dog, alike. Since the sunny weather allows for year-round outdoor dining, most Los Angeles eateries are dog-friendly — and many will provide not just water bowls but specialized pet menus.

Courtesy of @morrisonrestaurant

The Morrison

Atwater Village and Burbank

@morrisonrestaurant opens in a new tab

The Morrison was named Yelp’s No. 1 dog-friendly restaurant opens in a new tab in the United States in 2022, and the pub takes the title seriously. While you’re enjoying burgers, beers, and basically every sporting event known to man (and man’s best friend) your dog can munch on entrees from their $6 pet menu. Who can resist a plate of “Where’s the Beef” or “Frankenweenie?”

Courtesy of @kombu.la

Kombu Sushi

Silver Lake & Arts District

@kombu.la opens in a new tab

Named after the owner’s beloved rescue Shiba Inu, who graces the logo and the menu, Kombu promises sushi delicacies for you and special salmon or chicken bowls for your dog. And if your pet is feeling particularly adventurous, they can order straight from the sushi menu… Kombu’s favorite is the yellowtail. And with the newly instated “Kombu Club” dog loyalty program, your dog can earn a free meal.

Courtesy of @muddypawla

Muddy Paw Coffee

4610 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock

@muddypawla opens in a new tab

The first cafe in Los Angeles to have its own private dog park, Muddy Paw provides a space for dogs to socialize off-leash while their parents get their caffeine fix and fill up on yummy empanadas. Muddy Paw, which hosts both cultural and dog-related events, is dedicated to elevating the lives of dogs outside its coffee shop as well.



As stated in its slogan, “Buy a cup, save a pup,” Muddy Paw donates a portion of proceeds to like-minded charities. There’s a Silver Lake location with a patio — but no dog park — as well.

Courtesy of @tailothepup

Tail o’ the Pup

8512 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

@tailothepup opens in a new tab

Dating back to 1946, this resurrected, iconic hotdog stand (now at the same site where the Doors recorded “LA Woman”) is full of LA nostalgia. It also has a dog menu featuring the skinless “Doggy Dog” with bacon-flavored cheese and a “Doggy Beer” — a non-alcoholic concoction made from veggie-and-bone broth — to go with it.

Courtesy of @therosevenice

The Rose Venice

220 Rose Ave., Venice

@therosevenice opens in a new tab

This Venice hotspot is the perfect place to bring your dog for a relaxed brunch or hip happy hour. With two sprawling outdoor patios, you’ll see dogs hoping to snag bites of their parents’ breakfast burritos year-round.

Courtesy of @pineandcrane

Pine & Crane DTLA

1120 S Grand Ave Suite 101, Downtown Los Angeles

@pineandcrane opens in a new tab



Larger than its original Silver Lake location, the downtown venue of this all-day Taiwanese cafe and market is the perfect place to bring your pet while you enjoy daikon rice cakes or delicious thousand-layer savory pancakes. Check out the adjacent dog park for a little post-snack exercise.

Courtesy of @thepenmar

The Penmar

1233 Rose Avenue, Venice

@thepenmar opens in a new tab



Located at the edge of the Penmar Golf Course in Venice, your dog can’t chase balls on the greens, but they can chill on the patio and listen to music during the eatery’s “Sunset Sessions” on Fridays.

Courtesy of @geoffreysmalibu

Geoffrey’s

27400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

@geoffreysmalibu opens in a new tab

Dining at Geoffrey’s in Malibu isn’t just about the food; it’s an experience. With a deck patio that offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, all of your senses get a treat. Dogs are welcome to partake in the luxury, making it a memorable fine-dining experience for all.

Courtesy of @playaprovisions

Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd., Playa Del Rey

@playaprovisions opens in a new tab

Owned by Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson opens in a new tab , this beachside restaurant is four concepts in one: an order-at-the-counter cafe, ice cream shop, sit-down restaurant, and whiskey bar. Dogs are welcome to dine outside, where they can cozy up by the fire pits.

Bars and Breweries

Courtesy of @goldenroadbrew

Golden Road Brewing

5410 W San Fernando Rd., Atwater Village

@goldenroadbrew opens in a new tab

Golden Road Brewing is where craft beer aficionados meet dog lovers. Their sprawling front patio, fondly known as the “Doggy Deck,” is an ideal spot to enjoy live music, lawn games, and, of course, their signature beers. Don’t forget to order the $4 doggy patty for your pup!

Courtesy of @bluedogbeertav

Blue Dog Beer Tavern

4524 Saugus Ave., Sherman Oaks

@bluedogbeertav opens in a new tab

This local favorite loves your dog as much as you do. Blue Dog Beer Tavern was born out of its owners’ love of dogs — and it has floor-to-ceiling photos of its pet patrons to prove it. Pups can enjoy a plain patty while you opt for one of their more gourmet burger options.

Courtesy of @andrewchristianintl

The Abbey

692 N Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood

@theabbeyweho opens in a new tab

This renowned gay bar believes that every member of the family, including your dogs (and apparently other members of the animal kingdom!), should experience the magic of a drag show. The LGBTQ+ landmark’s spacious patio is an ode to inclusivity, warmth, and endless fun.

Courtesy of @santamonicabrewworks

Santa Monica Brew Works

1920 Colorado Ave Suite C, Santa Monica

@santamonicabrewworks opens in a new tab

Sun’s out, tongues out. Santa Monica’s first and only craft brewery invites dogs to take part in its “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. You’ll always catch large groups and their pets spending time on its expansive outdoor beer garden. Alongside its hazy IPAs, humans can also enjoy a slice of Emmy Squared Pizza.

Courtesy of @thebrewshall

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

@thebrewshall opens in a new tab

If you and your dog are hanging out in the South Bay, be sure to check out the Torrance or Hermosa Beach location of this pet-friendly brewery and food hall. Brewing more than just beer, this multi-concept venue is home to Chicken T.W.I.L.I., Rock’N Fish Grill, The Herd, and Mucho Cocina Mexicana. Whether you’re in the mood for wings or tacos and a margarita flight, The Brews Hall has you and your dog covered.

Courtesy of @threeweavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company

1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B, Inglewood

@threeweavers opens in a new tab

This award-winning craft brewery has a mission to promote a positive, inclusive community. Located in Inglewood, bring your pup and enjoy some of the best brews LA has to offer along with a rotating lineup of food trucks.

Beaches

Sun, surf, and sand — the quintessential LA experience. While many local beaches give dogs the cold shoulder (rude), a select few welcome them with open paws. Here’s where you can let those tails wag by the waves.

Courtesy of @mayaandava

Rosie’s Dog Beach

5000 E Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Sure, LA boasts a whopping 70 miles of coast, but this four-acre patch is the only one where dogs can truly let loose and play in the sand off-leash. Named after a local Bulldog who probably threw some epic beach parties, the beach holds regular breed meetups, concerts, and movie nights. Keep an eye out for the colorful “Dogs at Play” sculpture to mark the dog-loving hotspot.

Courtesy of @ravioli_the_puggle

Leo Carrillo State Beach

35000 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Located off the scenic Pacific Coast Highway in Northern Malibu, Leo Carrillo State Beach is a haven for beachgoers and their leashed canine companions. With its expansive sandy shores punctuated by intriguing rock formations, it provides ample space for pups to explore and play.

Courtesy of @marissalread

County Line State Beach

43101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura

Just a little trot north from Leo Carrillo on the Pacific Coast Highway, this beach is technically just outside of the county line, but we had to include this tranquil stretch of shore. Often less crowded, it’s perfect for those who don’t want to fight for a spot by the shore.

Courtesy of @huntingtondogbeach

Huntington Dog Beach

100 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach

Right across the other county line border, technically in Orange County, treat your dog to a stop at Huntington Dog Beach after you dragged them through a Real Housewives of Orange County tour. Not only can dogs frolic off-leash, but the place also holds dog meetups and, wait for it, an annual canine surfing competition opens in a new tab . Judged on wave size, cool tricks, and their overall swagger on the board, it’s the stuff of Blue Crush legends.

Parks and Trails

Courtesy of @callies_capers

Runyon Canyon, Hollywood

2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles



A sprawling 90 (of the total 160) acres eagerly await off-leash exploration. Explore hiking trails, sip from dog-friendly water fountains, and bask in panoramic views of Los Angeles. On a clear day, you can even see the Pacific Ocean.

Courtesy of @etphonehomela

Griffith Park

4730 Crystal Springs Dr., Los Angeles



The crown jewel of LA’s green spaces, Griffith Park boasts 4,210 acres ready for adventure. Lounge on the expansive lawns, hike up to the Griffith Observatory, explore the Bronson Caves (aka Batman Caves from the 1968 series), find the old, abandoned Los Angeles Zoo, and so much more. And when the adventure winds down, The Trails Cafe opens in a new tab stands ready with treats for both two-legged and four-legged visitors.

Courtesy of @doomthecorso

Lake Hollywood

3160 Canyon Lake Dr., Los Angeles



The perfect backdrop for your dog’s next Instagram hit! Pose under the iconic Hollywood sign and let your pup bask in the limelight.

Courtesy of @echoparkwinston

Echo Park Lake

751 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles



A leisurely walk around the lake might end up being an impromptu goose-chasing session. (Note: The geese always win.) Just make sure your pup knows who’s boss and never let them off-leash to run after any local birds — that isn’t safe for anyone.

Courtesy of @pawsitivelyhappy._

Boneyard Dog Park

Duquesne Ave., Culver City



Tucked in the heart of Culver City, Boneyard Dog Park is a sandy escape for dogs of all sizes. With divided areas for large and small breeds, the park’s thoughtful layout provides ample shade with mature trees, benches for pet parents, and water stations to stay hydrated.

Courtesy of @canine.casanova

Will Rogers State Historic Park

1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades



The park, once the private ranch of the famous humorist Will Rogers, stands as a testament to his love for nature and horses, which are often trotting around the trails or polo fields. A relatively short and well-maintained hike up Inspiration Point trail leads to an overlook that gives visitors expansive views of the Pacific Ocean and the LA coastline.

Arts and Culture

There’s more to LA culture than pool parties and pilates. From rooftop films to jazzy nights out, here are just a few ways your dog can unleash their inner culture vulture.

Courtesy of @rooftopcinemaclub

“Wooftop” Films

Downtown Los Angeles

@rooftopcinemaclub opens in a new tab

LA’s Rooftop Cinema Club opens in a new tab knows that your dog deserves a more elevated movie-going experience than Netflix and chilling on your couch, which is why they host frequent “wooftop” screenings of your favorite films. Spot the puppy icon next to the “Buy Tickets opens in a new tab ” button to know when your dog can join. They’ve screened classics like The Sandlot (“You’re killin’ me, Smalls!”) and Halloween fave, Hocus Pocus.

Courtesy of @dogppl

Dog PPL

3440 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

@dogppl opens in a new tab

Welcome to LA’s first canine social club, where dogs are the influencers and their humans just hold the leashes. Think of it as Soho House’s fluffier, furrier cousin. Beyond the basic park and bar, this exclusive spot offers everything from “Yappy Hours” to Barry’s Bootcamp doggie workouts to joint events opens in a new tab with this very publication. Dog PPL also recently launched its nonprofit Canine Rescue Club opens in a new tab . If your dog has been itching for some elite networking, this is the place. Just don’t be surprised if they leave with more business cards than you.

Courtesy of @londonboatrentals

London Boat Rental

186 N Marina Drive, No. 4601, Long Beach

@londonboatrentals opens in a new tab

Every dog must have their day on the high seas opens in a new tab . This Long Beach-based company rents out boats to people and pets for $125 an hour — though they recommend bringing your own dog-sized life jacket opens in a new tab . If you’re lucky, you might see even see Titus Maximus, the English Bulldog who inspired London Boat Rental’s logo, manning the store.

Courtesy of @olverastreetofficial

Olvera Street

Downtown LA

@olverastreetofficial opens in a new tab

Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors and rhythms of LA’s rich Mexican heritage. Established in the 1930s, Olvera Street is more than just a marketplace — it’s a lively celebration of culture. As mariachi music fills the air, you and your pup can explore festive events ranging from the traditional blessing of the animals to vibrant Dia de los Muertos celebrations. Don’t miss the Cinco de Mayo festivities, and be sure to snag a treat for both of you from the local vendors.

Courtesy of @lacma

Jazz Nights at LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

@lacma opens in a new tab

While Fido can’t critique the Picassos inside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, he’s absolutely invited to explore its grassy lawns and outdoor sculptures. (Just don’t let him pee on the famous streetlight display!) And if your pup wants to tap their paws to some syncopated beats, people and pets are welcome to the museum’s weekly jazz nights opens in a new tab , which are held every Friday from April to November.

Courtesy of @santamonicapier

Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

@santamonicapier opens in a new tab

Your dog may not be able to hop on that solar-powered ferris wheel, but who cares when there are fairground games to conquer? Be the dynamic duo the pier deserves.

Shops

Because retail therapy isn’t just for humans, take your pup along to any of these dog-friendly stores or shopping areas. You’ll both finish the day with some treats in your pockets.

Courtesy of @vanderpumppets

Vanderpump Pets

8134 W 3rd St., West Hollywood

@vanderpumppets opens in a new tab

Ever dreamed of treating your dog to a sip of Vanderpump Wines? Though not the real deal, your dog can chew on plush wine toys courtesy of the queen of Bravo, her royal majesty Lisa Vanderpump. This is the go-to spot for every Bravo-obsessed pet parent — or wannabe pet parent. Vanderpump Pets also has adoptable rescues, so why haven’t you headed over there yet?

Courtesy of @doguespa

Dogue Spa

8278 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

@doguespa opens in a new tab



Mowhawks opens in a new tab . Technicolor dye jobs opens in a new tab . Japanese-style grooming so precise, it will look like your poodle was born to sport a flat top opens in a new tab . This West Hollywood dog spa’s reputation for creative experimentation has attracted stylish Angelinos and celebrity clients including Awkwafina, Cardi B, and Usher. More high-end salon than pet shop, Dogue offers grooming and products, including Merci Collective dog crystals.

Courtesy of @healthyspot

Healthy Spot

Multiple locations across LA

@healthyspot opens in a new tab

A hub for your dog’s “mind, body, and bowl,” Healthy Spot offers toys, natural treats, doggie daycare, and grooming that will rival a human spa experience (hi, blueberry dog facial opens in a new tab ). They also put on events opens in a new tab , like Wags and Waffles or Doga — aka yoga with dogs but… make it punny?).

Courtesy of @bluecollarworkingdog

Blue Collar Working Dog

1320 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park

@bluecollarworkingdog opens in a new tab

More than just a store, this is an adventure playground. Dogs can dash through tunnels and tackle agility courses, all while you shop for their favorite food and gear. Per the Blue Collar website opens in a new tab , “You wont see any hair bows, pooch purses, or rhinestone charms here, but you will find five different kinds of backpacks, service dog harnesses, bite training equipment, and competition frisbees!”

Courtesy of @thedogbakery

The Dog Bakery

Mar Vista, Pasadena, LA Farmer’s Market, kiosk in Terminal 5 at LAX

@thedogbakery opens in a new tab

Treat your dog to freshly baked delights, from watermelon peanut butter cookies to “animal-style hamburger” cookies. Whether it’s a birthday or just an “I love my dog” day, their special order and customizable desserts are bound to get tails wagging.

Courtesy of @thegrovela

Or check out one of LA’s many outdoor shopping areas

You can find dog-friendly, open-air malls or boutique-lined boulevards in almost every neighborhood in Los Angeles. Some include Abbot Kinney in Venice, The Grove, Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, Larchmont Village, Platform in Culver City, and if you’re feeling especially bougie, Rodeo Drive.

Hotels

Ready for a luxe change of scenery without leaving the city limits? Dive into these handpicked hotels that don’t just promise a memorable stay but also roll out the red carpet for our four-legged pals. Whether it’s a staycation or just a spontaneous night away, find out where both you and your pooch can feel like pampered celebrities.

Courtesy of @petitermitagehotel

Petit Ermitage

8822 Cynthia St., West Hollywood

@petitermitagehotel opens in a new tab

Petit Ermitage is West Hollywood’s bohemian refuge. With a garden recognized as a hummingbird and butterfly sanctuary by the National Wildlife Foundation and an art collection featuring pieces by Dalí and Miró, it offers European charm with 360-views of the Hollywood hills.

For a $200 non-refundable fee, dogs up to 30 pounds are given the same VIP treatment as celebrities who patron the chic boutique hotel. Some guests have even been known to bring their lizards to sunbathe by the saltwater pool opens in a new tab , showcasing the hotel’s diverse pet-friendly stance. Give your dog the interspecies vacation friendship they deserve!

Courtesy of @sunset_tower

Sunset Tower Hotel

8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

@sunset_tower opens in a new tab

This Art Deco gem has been a significant part of Hollywood’s history since 1929, hosting celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor. Today, it continues to offer a blend of its historic charm and modern amenities. For pets, the hotel provides cushy mini Sunset Tower Beds, treats, and fancy bowls. And when it’s time for a walk, the nearby William S. Hart dog park, named after a star of silent Westerns, is perfect for an off-leash romp. Dogs can enjoy the stay for a $100 fee.

Courtesy of @palisociety

Downtown LA Proper Hotel

1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles

@downtownlaproper opens in a new tab

Acknowledged by Conde Nast Traveler opens in a new tab and Travel + Leisure opens in a new tab as one of the best hotels of 2023, this historic Broadway building mixes old-world craftsmanship with designer Kelly Wearstler’s contemporary flair. This destination hotel in the heart of downtown LA doesn’t just welcome dogs with bowls, treats, and comfy beds, but it also provides guests with a list of dog-friendly restaurants and nearby parks so they can enjoy the local sites. And as a bonus, 10 percent of their pet fee ($50 per dog) is donated to Best Friends Animal Society.

Courtesy of @bevhillshotel

Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills

@bevhillshotel opens in a new tab

Since 1912, this pink palace amid tropical gardens has been the pinnacle of Hollywood glamour. With the Canine Connoisseurs program, dogs are pampered with branded beds and personalized dog cookies made fresh by the hotel’s baker. Although there are some no-dog zones, like the bar and spa, the hotel has you covered and provides guests with a list of trusted pet sitters. Even fine-art photographer Gray Malin opens in a new tab has drawn inspiration from the hotel’s iconic pink lounge chairs in his series opens in a new tab Dogs at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Courtesy of @cara_hotel

Cara Hotel, Los Feliz

1730 N Western Ave., Los Angeles

@cara_hotel opens in a new tab



This boutique gem in Los Feliz offers a tranquil oasis amidst LA’s urban sprawl. With its minimalist aesthetic and calming ambience, Cara Hotel is a nod to Mediterranean escapism. Whether they’re lounging by their serene poolside or exploring the neighboring vibrant streets, guests can find a blend of relaxation and adventure. And your canine companions are welcomed with open arms, as long as they weigh up to 44 pounds, for a $100 fee. After all, a sun-dappled stroll through Griffith Park is even better with a dog by your side.

Courtesy of @palisociety

Palihouse, Santa Monica

1001 3rd St., Santa Monica

@palisociety opens in a new tab



Located in Santa Monica, Palihouse offers guests a unique blend of relaxed coastal charm and urban sophistication. Guests love its comfortable lounges and breezy courtyards, perfectly capturing the essence of Santa Monica living.