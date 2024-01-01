cat lifestyle
8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?
Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More? Here's How to Handle It
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
Is Pet Bereavement Leave in Our Future?
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
The Perfect Cat for Every Astrological Sign
Are you a good match for an extroverted, social kitty — or a little Miss Independent?
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
Do You Have a Lost Cat? Here Are the 8 Steps to Take Right Now
Follow these expert tips so your bestie can come home ASAP.
Congress Orders the Department of Veteran Affairs to Stop Testing on Cats and Dogs
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
Are Men Discovering Their Softer Side? New Report Finds More Males Are Adopting Cats
Man has a new best friend.
Is Cat Paw Reading Real? The Internet Thinks Your Kitty's “Toe Beans” Can Reveal Their Personality
Could the secret to understanding your cat be right under their paws?
Mercury Is In Retrograde—Here’s How It Will Affect Your Pet This Aries Season
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
Regret Your Tattoo? Replace It With a Pet Portrait, Courtesy of Petsmart
Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at.
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
10 Times Animals Interrupted Sports Games and Delighted All the Fans
A highlight reel proving once again that animals are the worldwide leaders in sports delays.
Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
Does Your Attachment Style Affect How You Are as a Pet Parent?
You know you’ve wondered this...
Meet This Inspiring Online Community of Parents to Three-Legged Pets
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
Is the Eclipse Safe for Cats and Dogs? How to Protect Your Pets on April 8
Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
Why Kitten Season Is Getting Longer and More Intense Every Year
And what you can do to help.
50 Dogs and Cats Were Rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Pissed, New Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not.
So, You and Your Partner Want to Live Together—But Your Pets Don’t
Your cat can’t hide from the dog in the attic forever. What do you do now?
5 of the Most Beautiful Places in the US to Lay Your Pet to Rest
These pet cemeteries are giving animals the memorials they deserve.
How to Register an Emotional Support Animal
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
American Airlines Just Made It Easier for You to Travel With Your Pet
It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to “Train” Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter.
Pet Parent Guilt Is Very Real—Here’s How to Stop Feeling So Bad About It
It’s a super common feeling, but it isn’t always healthy.
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
5 Ways You Can Write Off Your Pet This Tax Season
Because in our world, nothing is certain except pets and taxes.
These 4 Toys Act Like Prey to Satisfy All Your Cat’s Hunter Instincts
Your kitty will thank you.
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
Pet Cremation: How Much Does It Cost?
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
Is Raising a Dog With Someone Anything Like Raising a Kid Together?
It’s the great puppy versus baby debate.
These Major Celebrities Have Rescued Dogs—Now So Many More Pets Are Getting Adopted
From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready—It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month.
Don’t Be Trashy: Follow Lauren Singer’s Low-Waste Pet Care Tips
The founder of Package Free says there’s a low-waste alternative to every pet product sitting in your trash right now.
6 Science-Backed Ways Being a Pet Parent Improves Your Health
They say laughter is the best medicine, but so is a pet (especially one who makes you laugh).
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience.
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviorist Karen London on how springing forward causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too.
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your S.O. and your dog or cat — but here’s what may need to happen.
9 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.
Say Goodbye to Hair of the Dog With This Fur-Resistant Bedding
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.
Cat Cocktails Have Gone Viral—And They May Actually Be Good for Your Kitty
The glamorous way to keep your cat hydrated—without the hangover.
What to Do When Your Partner Isn’t Pulling Their Weight With Your Pet
So you don’t have to be annoyed anymore.
Have Animal Rescue Organizations Stayed True to Their Diversity Commitments?
Four years after many DEI activism pledges, a BIPOC academic-advocate weighs in on where we stand today.
How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash
Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.
A New Bill Could Require California Landlords to Allow Pets
The legislation would broaden the housing possibilities of millions of Californians.
91 Percent of Veterinarians Are White—This Organization Is Aiming to Change That
It’s all about encouraging the next generation of vets.
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
Over 200 Dogs and Cats Were Saved From an Animal Testing Lab in Oklahoma
The formerly abusive testing facility will be turned into a rehabilitation center for pets in need.
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Cats
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.
These Super Bowl LVIII Stars Are Animal Rescue Champions — Whether They Win or Not
Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.
Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).