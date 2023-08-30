Sarah Jessica Parker Adopted the “AJLT” Cat
The appropriately named “Shoe” is now called Lotus and is the newest member of the Parker-Broderick fam.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Over its past two seasons, Max’s Sex and the City continuation, And Just Like That has done a lot of…inexplicable things. Having Brady and Lily hook up, Che Pasaopens in a new tab, everything that has happened to Miranda — but maybe one of the most mind-boggling was that Carrie Bradshaw adopted a cat. Not that I’m not thrilled to have cat representation on AJLT. (Remember Miranda’s cat from the original, Fatty?) But Carrie adopting a cat would have never been on my long-running SATC bingo card.
How Carrie Became a Cat Mom
After Che’s aforementioned sitcom, Che Pasa, fails to get a network pickup, and they are smoking themself into a depressed oblivion, Che goes back to their roots and begins working at the veterinarian’s office, where they worked before they made it big in the comedy scene. Che’s future love interest brings a gaggle of kittens to the office, one of whom Carrie adopts and names Shoe.
The adorable kittenopens in a new tab is clearly a star, but considering Carrie only recently started using her stove to cook instead of housing old issues of Vogue, I certainly didn’t think Carrie would actually adopt the cat. But in the finale of season two, as Carrie has a last supper to say goodbye to her long-time apartment, she introduces everyone to her new kitten, who has fallen asleep in one of Carrie’s shoes. Plus, it’s Carrie Bradshaw; what else would she name a pet?
And That Cat Went Home With SJP
And obviously, if the “Shoe” fits, you have to adopt him. Sarah Jessica Parker posted on Instagram that “Shoe” now has a forever home with her and husband Matthew Broderick. Lotus, as he was named off-camera, now joins Parker and Broderick’s other cats Rémy and Smilia, whom they adopted in May 2022. Parker adopted Lotus from the Connecticut Humane Societyopens in a new tab (CHS). Parker has long posted about her and Broderick’s other pets, a dog named Kissy Broderickopens in a new tab, and a cat named Gemmyopens in a new tab. She has also spoken about their pets of the past, including Sallyopens in a new tab, Broderick’s first dog when the pair met.
On Tuesday, SJP announced her new addition on Instagram: “He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the [Connecticut Humane Society.] Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that’s because he is. X, SJ”
CHS also shared the news on their Facebookopens in a new tab, writing: “Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they’re here at the Connecticut Humane Society. Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like Thatopens in a new tab with Sarah Jessica Parkeropens in a new tab in Manhattan! Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralertopens in a new tab, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he’s decided to stay on the show!”
We’ll See More of Shoe Yet
While the Parker-Broderick household is full of feline friends, there’s also been a plethora of great pets on SATC and AJLT. First, we have Scout, Steve’s dog, after whom he names his and Aidan’s bar. Then, Carrie loses opens in a new tabAidan’s dog, Pete, when she’s having an affair with Big — see why I’m skeptical? And of course, Charlotte’s beloved King Charles Spaniel, Elizabeth Tayloropens in a new tab, a true lady who lunched. Thankfully, Charlotte now has Richard Burtonopens in a new tab, a stunning British Bulldog, who deserves all the Instagram followers she’s desperately trying to get him.
After the AJLT finale, writer Evan Ross Katz, posted that his favorite character of season two was Shoe Bradshawopens in a new tab with commenters agreeing. Multiple people said that you couldn’t fake that kind of chemistry between Parker and Lotus onscreen. And Parker seemingly confirmed that with a comment on her own postopens in a new tab, directed at Katz: “You weren’t wrong.” And just like that, a cat found a wonderful new home and a new career. Season three of the series was picked up recentlyopens in a new tab by Max, and considering Shoe’s newfound popularity, it’s a given we’ll be seeing the fluffy kitten snoozing in one of Carrie’s Manolo Blahniks in the next season.
Kerensa Cadenas
Kerensa Cadenas is a writer based in New York. She’s previously worked at The Cut, Thrillist, Cosmopolitan, and Complex. Her work has been featured in Vulture, GQ, Vanity Fair, and others.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
A Star is Born: 11 Tiktok Challenges to Turn Your Kitty Into an Influencer
The TikTok challenges you can do with your cat and a little spare time.
- opens in a new tab
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw It in a Movie
The John Wick franchise’s latest installment could pose a real threat to Belgian Malinois.
- opens in a new tab
Does Your Pet Have Star Potential?
Colleen Wilson, the founder of animal talent agency Pets on Q, gives us a peek behind the scenes.
- opens in a new tab
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Cuteness
How a rescue cat named Pedro Pspspscal went viral and found a new home.
- opens in a new tab
This Oscar Winner Thanked His Dog in His Acceptance Speech
Meanwhile, the pup was living it up at a hotel.
- opens in a new tab
OwlKitty Is the Star of Your Favorite Oscar-Winning Films
While you’re watching this year’s nominated movies, make time for this superstar.