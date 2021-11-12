Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

It has been argued that we shape our pets and that our pets shape us, but I doubt there’s been much discourse about the phenomenon of pets shaping our careers, since, let’s face it, it’s a rare occurrence. However, for the lucky few that can leverage their pet’s star qualities and bolster both themselves and their furry companions into stardom, they understand the importance of giving back. One person who’s intimately acquainted with this notion is TikTok’s Abram Engle opens in a new tab .

Known for his comedic videos in which his cat and business partner, Kurt, is prominently featured as fodder for “When you think you met your person, but they don’t like cats” jokes, Engle brings a certain flare to his social presence that can best be described as wholesome, whimsical, and earnest. He, and of course, Kurt, gave us the scoop on their favorite holiday finds for humans and their pets.