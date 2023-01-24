Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Meal prepping may give you a sense of control in a chaotic world, but when your cat gives you that food is love look you can’t help but cave and dole out the tuna treats with abandon. While there can never be too much cat, there can be too many vet bills opens in a new tab . As if the existence of an Association for Pet Obesity Prevention opens in a new tab wasn’t telling enough, said association reports that a whopping 60 percent of cats are overweight or obese. And those extra pounds are associated with outsize issues including osteoarthritis, heart disease opens in a new tab , and diabetes opens in a new tab .

How Heavy Should Your Cat Be?

“Sometimes owners have difficulty recognizing that their cats are overweight,” says Dr. Bruce Kornreich, director of the Cornell Feline Health Center. Although the average cat weighs around 10 pounds, a Maine Coon is significantly heavier than a Siamese cat. This is why veterinarians don’t use a scale, but rather, rely on a visual assessment or Body Condition Scoring System opens in a new tab (BCS), which ranks from one to five — three being considered the ideal weight. As such, your cat would have an hourglass figure with a visible waist and an abdominal ‘tuck’ where their belly meets their hips. While cats with visible vertebrae are considered underweight, cats with an ‘obvious rounding of the abdomen’ (rude!) may need to start counting their macros.

How to Help an Obese Cat Lose Weight

If you’re not convinced, a 2020 study opens in a new tab titled, “Positive attitudes towards feline obesity are strongly associated with ownership of obese cats” might be onto something. Busted? Don’t worry — you’ve got a plan. Indoor cats with 24/7 access to kibble-filled bowls are more likely to be overweight, so close the buffet, start a feeding schedule, portion out meals, and cut back on treats. Your vet can create a tailored weight reduction plan or write a prescription for a low-calorie diet, if needed.

Don’t expect your kitty to drop weight overnight, either. The poor thing has an unfairly slow metabolism. “The amount of weight your cat loses will vary depending on their food intake and activity level,” says Dr. Kornreich, who suggests setting a weight loss goal of 0.5 to two percent of body weight per week, which is less than seven ounces for a 20-pound cat. “[Slow weight loss] can be frustrating for cat owners but losing weight too fast could cause metabolic problems.”

