The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals For Cats

Is it just us or does Black Friday seem to come earlier and earlier every year? While we can’t quite pinpoint its start this year, or any other year for that matter, we have a hunch that it’s rapidly approaching “full swing.” For that reason, we’ve accumulated some of our favorite cat-friendly pre-holiday finds — from cat treesopens in a new tab to catnip toysopens in a new tab — so you can get a jump on this year’s holiday shopping.
Supply chain disruptions are said to be even worst than last year, so even ordering your pet’s necessities in advance could make a huge difference in the hustle and bustle that surrounds the holidays. Plus, some of these Black Friday picks may even inspire ideas for stocking stuffers for your fuzzy friend to look forward to, especially if you’re going to be apart during the busy travel season.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Ahh, a silent water fountain. Something we can all enjoy. Some of us probably more than others — that being your cat with their head and paws fully submerged in water. Oh well, it was on sale. Was $40, now $32
Getting your cat to play without spending the majority of your day sighing that they only get the zoomies before bed isn’t an easy feat. Now, with the electronic cat activity toy, your cat will live a totally fulfilled life of chasing feathers (hey, it’s all the same to them). Was $35, now $26
There’s no better way to get your cat in the hunting mood than to put a toy right in front of them that engages their killer instincts. Your cat will spend hours waiting for the balls they knocked to come back around the bend just for them to bat them around again. Was $27, now $13
If you’ve ever said to your cat in your best baby voice “You’re so cute I wish I could wrap you up in a tiny taco!” — we heard you loud and clear. We also want our cats sandwiched between a fleece bed of beans and (depending on your preference) a flour or corn tortilla. Was $69, now $49
Ever wondered what comprises the DNA of the tiny liger that lurks around the corners of your home? Well, now you can wonder no more. Wisdom’s DNA kit offers not only genetic information, but also your cat’s ancestry and predisposition to certain health issues so you can get ahead of the curve. *
Let’s face it: your cat probably appreciates privacy while using the litter box as much as you appreciate the privacy of exiting a social interaction to “use the bathroom.” Ahh, the sigh of relief. Might as well make it easy for them to get away from it all and jazz up your home space with a box that blends in with your furniture. Was $160, now $139
If you or someone you know suffers from having to clean the chin of a cat who’s a messy eater, talk to your veterinarian about little chick pet bibs — or just make the five dollar commitment and try it out for yourself. This has been a PSA.
If your cat has snubbed every handcrafted toy and beautiful piece of furniture you’ve given them, you might feel discouraged to try again. But introducing quality pieces made by small brands into your home might just be the thing to turn your scrooge into a cat with tons of holiday cheer. If not, there is a 30 day return policy, so. Was $149, now $129
You were likely encouraged to eat your greens when you were younger and now it’s time to do the same for your fur child. Only these catnipopens in a new tab stuffed greens might be more akin to the greens you consumed in high school — getting high and wandering around aimlessly. Luckily, these have a dual purpose, being sustainable and friendly to the ultimate green queen, a.k.a. mother earth. Was $7, now $4
What is that? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s your cat leaping from their cat tree towards your glass windows in full superman fashion. Avoid the head bonking and give your cat the best seat in the house with a window perchopens in a new tab. They are surveyor of the property, after all. Was $44, now $31
No matter how often you scoop, empty, or refill your cat’s litter boxopens in a new tab, there’s still going to be a bit of lingering something that can definitely put you off your meal. Make life more pleasant for both you and your cat by eliminating the stink at the source. Was $30, now $19
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.