Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Remy Morimoto Park (a.k.a. @veggiekins opens in a new tab ) crafts vegan and gluten-free recipes that nourish the mind, body, and planet — and over 150k subscribers on YouTube opens in a new tab and 240k followers on TikTok opens in a new tab are here for it. The Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese wellness guru also shares holistic and non-toxic living tips inspired by her own journey to well-being through recovery. As if her pastel-hued food photography wasn’t comforting enough, Park’s adorable rescue kitty, Sesame Seed opens in a new tab , makes cameos in her feed every now and then. Below, the new cat mom shares her favorite cat products, from an eco-friendly and catnip-stuffed wand toy to a stylish, airline-approved cat carrier.

opens in a new tab Ore Pet Silicone Placemat opens in a new tab $ 10 “ Sesame loves food but he’s a really messy eater, and this silicone placemat has helped make cleanup so much easier. A lot of his food ends up on his face and around the bowl, so after a meal I’ll roll it up, dust off any food bits, and can even throw it in the dishwasher along with his bowls. It’s also great for any water spills! ” $10 at Chewy opens in a new tab