Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents
The wellness influencer shares a few of her kitten Sesame’s favorite things, from an eco-friendly cat wand to a Scandi-style elevated bowl.
Remy Morimoto Park (a.k.a. @veggiekinsopens in a new tab) crafts vegan and gluten-free recipes that nourish the mind, body, and planet — and over 150k subscribers on YouTubeopens in a new tab and 240k followers on TikTokopens in a new tab are here for it. The Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese wellness guru also shares holistic and non-toxic living tips inspired by her own journey to well-being through recovery. As if her pastel-hued food photography wasn’t comforting enough, Park’s adorable rescue kitty, Sesame Seedopens in a new tab, makes cameos in her feed every now and then. Below, the new cat mom shares her favorite cat products, from an eco-friendly and catnip-stuffed wand toy to a stylish, airline-approved cat carrier.
