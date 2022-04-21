Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents · The Wildest

Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents

The wellness influencer shares a few of her kitten Sesame’s favorite things, from an eco-friendly cat wand to a Scandi-style elevated bowl.

by Avery Felman
April 26, 2022
Remy Park with her cat
Courtesy of Remy Morimoto Park
Remy Morimoto Park (a.k.a. @veggiekins) crafts vegan and gluten-free recipes that nourish the mind, body, and planet — and over 150k subscribers on YouTube and 240k followers on TikTok are here for it. The Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese wellness guru also shares holistic and non-toxic living tips inspired by her own journey to well-being through recovery. As if her pastel-hued food photography wasn’t comforting enough, Park’s adorable rescue kitty, Sesame Seed, makes cameos in her feed every now and then. Below, the new cat mom shares her favorite cat products, from an eco-friendly and catnip-stuffed wand toy to a stylish, airline-approved cat carrier.

the mouse on a stick toy
Catit Raffia Mouse on a Stick Cat Toy
$5

Sesame goes crazy for these raffia sticks, and as a bonus they are teeth cleaning too. I love that they’re natural and a multi-function toy.

$5 at Chewy
Wild One Travel Carrier in tan
Wild One Travel Carrier
$125

I love this carrier! Whether I’m traveling by plane or just to the vet, it’s the perfect size and is stylish too. It’s also airline approved, so it fits perfectly under the seat (not all carriers are accepted by airlines!) and it sits nicely on top of your suitcase.

$125 at Wild One
the silicone mat in pink
Ore Pet Silicone Placemat
$10

Sesame loves food but he’s a really messy eater, and this silicone placemat has helped make cleanup so much easier. A lot of his food ends up on his face and around the bowl, so after a meal I’ll roll it up, dust off any food bits, and can even throw it in the dishwasher along with his bowls. It’s also great for any water spills!

$10 at Chewy
the cat scratcher
Frisco Cat Scratcher
$50

This cat scratcher lounge has saved a lot of my furniture and bedding from holes. I’ll often find him scratching at the chair or sitting on top of it to look out of the window. It’s a great addition to any living room, and doesn’t look like an obvious cat scratcher — it actually looks like a piece of modern furniture!

$50 at Chewy
the litter box
Tuft + Paw Cove Litter Box
$199

Litter can be tricky, but the high walls around this litter box minimize litter being kicked out of the box. It comes with a slot for both a mini dustpan and a scoop, making cleanup easy and it has a clean, minimal design that actually looks great in the home.

$199 at Tuft + Paw
the pink ceramic bowl on a wood stand
Lionwei Ceramic Elevated Raised Cat Bowl with Wood Stand
$17

Feeder bowls with a Scandi-style. I love that they come in bright colors, and the height and stand help to stop your cat from knocking over their bowl and making a mess.

$17 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

