One of the most alluring parts of cat parenthood is the minimal maintenance the species requires. You can give them with food, water, a clean litter box, and they really don’t have much more use for you. Seriously, would it kill you to go out for a while and give them some space?

Young, healthy cats, however can groom opens in a new tab themselves, others — senior cats, cats with skin or other medical issues — need a hand every now and then. Plus, many breeds have long, coarse hair that calls for regular brushing and bathing. Or maybe you, like I, just have a litter box dasher — a maneuver that more often than not results in poop stuck to your pet’s butt. Whatever the reason, if your cat needs a bath, you’re going to need shampoo.

Enter: J.R. Liggett’s biodegradable, sustainable shampoo bar. Not-quite-millennial pink.

The biodegradable soap comes in a pleasing millennial-verging-on-Barbie pink package with a whimsical cat graphic and looks more like a box of candies you’d buy at a trendy home goods store than a body wash for pets. Although this shampoo’s branding is more fun and alluring than you’d expect for an item of such utility, it has the same kind of thoughtful formula as its human equivalents. J.R. Liggett’s soap boasts the ability to alleviate itchy dry skin with its hypoallergenic and antibacterial formula, so you can rest assured that it’s gentle enough for even the cat with the most sensitive skin.

Made in bar form, it’s spill-free and uses less packaging than a bottled shampoo, making it perfect for the pet parent looking to lessen their environmental impact. Its transparent ingredient list features easily recognizable natural offerings including coconut, castor, almond, hemp, neem, and saponified olive oils, as well as cat-safe essential oils like lemongrass, cedarwood, rosemary, and lavender. While its formula is oil-heavy, J.R. Liggett will leave your cat’s hair looking and feeling just the opposite — squeaky clean and incredibly soft, without stripping their skin of its protective barrier or natural oils. Plus, it’s made with zero detergents and is 100 percent GMO-free, so you can feel good about how you’re tackling your cat’s hygiene.