Green Girl Leah’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Cat Products
The environmentalist shares her sustainable product recos, from recycled catnip toys to organic cat grass to biodegradable kitty litter.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Sustainability can be factored into every aspect of life, even some of the less obvious areas, like pet care. As an environmentalistopens in a new tab, I try my best to be cautious of my overall environmental footprint by reducing, reusing, and recycling. However, it wasn’t until I worked for an environmentally friendly pet-care and home-cleaner brand, ECOS, early in my career that I considered my cat’s footprint too. While my cat is as zero waste as can be (except for what she leaves behind in her litter box) I was not being a sustainable pet parent by spoiling her with every cute toy and treat out there. Some cat products have toxins, are produced wastefully, and are just as bad as non-sustainably made human items — which is why sustainability is an important factor to consider when choosing pet products. Lucky for you, I’ve done the research so you don’t have to. Here, my top seven sustainable pet products.
Btw, our editors/contributors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Leah Thomas
Leah Thomas is an eco-communicator, a.k.a. an environmentalist with a love for writing and creativity, based in Ventura, CA. She’s passionate about advocating for and exploring the relationship between social justice and environmentalism. She is the founder of eco-lifestyle blog @greengirlleahopens in a new tab and The Intersectional Environmentalist Platformopens in a new tab. Her articles have appeared in Vogue, Elle, The Good Trade, and Youth to the People and she has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, W Magazine, Domino, GOOP and numerous podcasts. She has a B.S. in Environmental Science and Policy from Chapman University.