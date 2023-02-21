Lil Nas X Is a Cat Daddy Now, and Nothing Else Matters

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In case you need a bit of a breather from the Everything Is Awful All of the Time news cycle, there has been a very important update in the always-comforting realm of “celebrities rescuing adorable pets.” It turns out that Lil Nas X, the mastermind behind such priceless, pearl-clutching cultural moments as Satan Shoes opens in a new tab and a pole-dancing descent into hell opens in a new tab , is downright wholesome when it comes to animals in need.

The lovable “Old Town Road” artist recently announced last week that he’s adopted opens in a new tab a pair of cotton-pawed kittens named Desani and Zephard. He dropped the news in the form of the most adorable photoshoot ever opens in a new tab , in which he’s wearing a new, in-demand Moschino suit, while the felines don matching outfits (albeit with Ruth Bader Ginsburg-style lace collars). “I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up,” he tweeted proudly.

Courtesy of @lilnasx

This is, by no means, his first brush with fur. Four years ago, the rapper-singer adopted a pair opens in a new tab of Bernese Mountain pups. “I have to pick one u guys,” he posted on Twitter, accompanied by a pic of the smiley twosome. (He’d later call them by their names, Seven and Nine.) After 7K-plus retweets and 132K likes, he followed up with the cheeky, “I got both.” But the musician ultimately got a reality check about what it means to adopt two youngins; he went on to recruit the disciplinary services of YouTube trainer Kaelin Munkelwitz opens in a new tab .

Courtesy of @lilnasx