Lil Nas X Is a Cat Daddy Now, and Nothing Else Matters
“I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up.”
In case you need a bit of a breather from the Everything Is Awful All of the Time news cycle, there has been a very important update in the always-comforting realm of “celebrities rescuing adorable pets.” It turns out that Lil Nas X, the mastermind behind such priceless, pearl-clutching cultural moments as Satan Shoesopens in a new tab and a pole-dancing descent into hellopens in a new tab, is downright wholesome when it comes to animals in need.
The lovable “Old Town Road” artist recently announced last week that he’s adoptedopens in a new tab a pair of cotton-pawed kittens named Desani and Zephard. He dropped the news in the form of the most adorable photoshoot everopens in a new tab, in which he’s wearing a new, in-demand Moschino suit, while the felines don matching outfits (albeit with Ruth Bader Ginsburg-style lace collars). “I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up,” he tweetedopens in a new tab proudly.
This is, by no means, his first brush with fur. Four years ago, the rapper-singer adopted a pairopens in a new tab of Bernese Mountain pups. “I have to pick one u guys,” he postedopens in a new tab on Twitter, accompanied by a pic of the smiley twosome. (He’d later call them by their names, Seven and Nine.) After 7K-plus retweets and 132K likes, he followed up with the cheeky, “I got both.” But the musician ultimately got a reality check about what it means to adopt two youngins; he went on to recruit the disciplinary services of YouTube trainer Kaelin Munkelwitzopens in a new tab.
But his canine love doesn’t end there! Lil Nas X continued to declare he’s a Dog Person by bringing a husky stuffed animalopens in a new tab to New York Fashion Week 2022 and teasing his then-upcoming single “Late to the Party” with a campaignopens in a new tab that featured the Homophobic Dogopens in a new tab meme.
Nisha Gopalan
Nisha Gopalan has been a writer/editor for The New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and NYLON magazines. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
