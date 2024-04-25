Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Sometimes, it feels like there are more tacky cat-themed gifts in the world than there are actual cats. The problem is, when it comes to cat merch, the line between kitsch and cringe is whisker-thin and truly chic cat gifts are few and far between. That’s ironic given how deliciously refined and tasteful cat-lovers are on the whole.

But don’t fret. We’ve scoured the internet for the best cat-themed gifts money can buy — items that are thoughtful, playful, stylish, and fun. Perfect for the cat mom in your life. Or just any cat parent. Or you, for that matter. Nothing wrong with buying your own gifts this Mother’s Day. At least that way you know you’ll be getting something you want.

