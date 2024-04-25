The Best Mother's Day Gifts For Cat Moms and Cat Lovers · The Wildest

Skip to main content

27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift

Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.

by Charles Manning and Editors
Updated April 25, 2024
Collage: Amanda Gomez
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Sometimes, it feels like there are more tacky cat-themed gifts in the world than there are actual cats. The problem is, when it comes to cat merch, the line between kitsch and cringe is whisker-thin and truly chic cat gifts are few and far between. That’s ironic given how deliciously refined and tasteful cat-lovers are on the whole. 

But don’t fret. We’ve scoured the internet for the best cat-themed gifts money can buy — items that are thoughtful, playful, stylish, and fun. Perfect for the cat mom in your life. Or just any cat parent. Or you, for that matter. Nothing wrong with buying your own gifts this Mother’s Day. At least that way you know you’ll be getting something you want.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the ceramic teacup with a cat inside
Eleonor Boström Ceramic Cat Teacup
$110

Whether you’re a fan of their homewares or their ornate contemporary jewelry, Mociun is the cool girl’s go-to brand for all things lifestyle. If you’re realizing that you haven’t gifted your impossibly chic cat-mom friend a special something since their last birthday, now is the time to show how much you care (and how well you know them).

$110 at Mociun
the pet carrier in beige faux leather
Noots Callisto Cat Travel Bag
$150
$95

If you’ve ever wondered why modern cat carriers often look like their original plastic boxy prototypes without much room for innovation or contemporary flare, wonder no more. This vegan leather perforated kitty tote makes for a stylish addition to any travel day. It features a water-resistant interior with a removable insert for maximum support, opposing zippers for secure travel, and a collapsible design so it won’t take up any more space than you need it to.

$95 at Noots
phone case with pink cat on it
Casetify Pink Catto by Livia Falcaru
$98
$92

Bucharest-based artist Livia Falcaru loves cats and makes them a part of nearly everything she creates. “I just simply like the idea of cats and their specific things,” she told us in a 2021 interview. “Throwing in a cat is something that comes naturally now when I make an illustration.”

Her 2023 collaboration with Casetify features more than a few cats across various laptop, phone, and AirPods cases, but this big pink puss is our personal favorite. Just look how happy they are chillin’ among the flowers. Lovely.

$92 at Casetify
coucou suzette cat hairclip
Coucou Suzette Tortoiseshell Cat Hair Clip
$7

Help the cat mom in your life tame her mane with this ridiculously adorable alligator clip designed in the shape of a cozy, curled up cat. No two designs are exactly alike, so colors may vary — just like a real tortoiseshell.

$7 at Coucou Suzette
glass pitcher with fish inside and cat on handle
Ichendorf Milano Tabby Cat Glass Jug
$98

Absolutely adorable. This handmade glass pitcher features a mischievous little kitty on the handle and a pale pink fish that is the object of his desire within. Made in Italy, it looks delicate, but it is actually dishwasher safe (go ahead, take a deep sigh of relief). 

$98 at Son of Rand
the cat puzzle
Jiggy Jungle Cat Puzzle
$40

This cheetah-printed puzzle by the millennial-favorite brand, Jiggy, is an easy gift that’s practically a home-cooked dinner and game night invite all wrapped in one. Plus, it comes with puzzle glue, so you can keep the gorgeous design as wall art after you’ve completed it.

$40 at Jiggy
CatLadyBox Feline Luxe Cat Clutch Purse
CatLadyBox Feline Luxe Cat Clutch Purse
$35

For the cat mom looking for somewhere more stylish to store all those treats and cat photos, this simple cat-shaped clutch comes with an attachable cross-body strap for convenience. CatLadyBox donates to a different cat rescue each week, making this a purchase that’s as sweet for kitties as it is for their moms.

$35 at CatLadyBox
the soap in a colorful print
Meow Meow Tweet Grapefruit Mint Body Soap
$12

This refreshing soap bar has a cool and refreshing feel while providing dull skin with a gentle scrub. Made with sweet peppermint, cooling grapefruit, and exfoliating mint leaves, this fresh and relaxing soap is only made better by its illustrated cat cover, making it perfect for every cat lover.

$12 at Meow Meow Tweet
white cat bottle stopper in a vase
Alain Séchas Bouchonchat Bottle Stopper
$48

Turn any bottle or vase into an art object with this fabulous ceramic cat bottle stopper. Why would you ever want a boring bottle stopper, anyway? If you catch your kitty staring back at this little guy, attempting to make the same face, you’ll have the photo op of the century.

$48 at We Do Not Work Alone
red matchbox with cat drawing on it
Merci Merci Sasha the Cat Match Box
$11

This charming match box is available in a handful of cat-themed designs, but this is our personal favorite. The matches are sturdy, long, and easy to light. Plus, you’ll never have to go searching for the box when you need it because it’s so lovely, you’ll never put it away in the first place. 

$11 at Merci
the catlady book
Catlady Book
$15

The bond between women and their cats is well documented. From Frida Khalo to Julia Child and more recent figures like Taylor Swift being avid cat enthusiasts, there’s no shortage of history between women and cats. That’s why Catlady, a book of illuminating interviews and illustrations by author Leah Goren, is the perfect gift for the cat mom in your life.

$15 at Amazon
the catnip joints in green and pink
PoppyHollywood Organic Catnip Joint
$12

Not only do these psychedelic catnip joints come from the earth, but they’re also good for the earth. Made with sustainably sourced recycled satin and stuffed with organic hemp fiber, your cat can fully relax with their new favorite pastime, and you can set the mood with some Steely Dan.

$12 at Etsy
soap for cat people by whiskey river co.
Whiskey River Soap Co. Soap for Cat People
$12

No, this soap doesn’t smell like cats. The actual fragrance is called “Baby Bee Buttermilk” — which, according to the packaging, “smells like purring.” Each bar is handmade, vegan, and made from natural ingredients.

$12 at Whiskey River Soap Co.
two dogs together in portrait form
West and Willow Custom Pet Portrait
$70

Whoever made the rules about home decor would probably approve of having a custom portrait of your pet(s) hanging above the mantle, entry table, or anything in between. Chances are anyone with an affinity for their pets will feel the same way.

$70 at West and Willow
a human and their cat in matching sweaters
Lirika Matoshi Checkered Knit Vest
$150

Remember when your mom made you wear embarrassing matching sweaters for Christmas photos and family vacations? Well, ’90s nostalgia is back and better than ever, which is why we’re recommending matching checkered sweater vests for you and your cat this Mother’s Day. Moms really do have the best clothes.

$150 at Lirika Matoshi
kitty ear stud earring
Catbird x Hortense Choupette Earring
$178

You will win the holiday with this dainty gem from the appropriately named Brooklyn boutique. Every piece of Parisian jewelry that Los Angeles-based designer Hortense makes is covetable, but peep her Instagram @hortenselovesjewelry, and you’ll find she has a soft spot for felines and counts quintessential cat mom Emma Watson as a fan. This coquettish kitty ear single stud, in rose gold with white diamonds, is perfect for a curated ear of mismatched piercings. It’s the (literally) little things.

$178 at Catbird
Cat Sculpture
Alice Johnson Ceramic Pet Sculpture

How fitting is it that your little weirdo cat friend would be perched atop your desk, cast in ceramic glaze, creepily staring at you, as they do every day? We appreciate a gift that’s true to form, and — if we’re being honest — a portrait of your cat is really the only piece of art you actually need. Contact the artist for pricing at the link below.

Shop Alice Johnson
the incense burning cat in white
Astier De Villatte Setsuko Cat Incense Burner
$320

Looking to zen out and chill this Mother’s Day? Astier De Villatte’s got you covered with this gorgeous cat-shaped incense burner. The smoke comes out of the cat’s mouth, a fun twist on an otherwise traditional 18th-century Parisian ceramic.

$320 at Catbird
helenpennyshop custom cat portrait pillow
HelenPennyShop Custom Pet Pillow
$234

If the cat mom in a life has a cat who isn’t the most cuddly type, maybe they want a cozy pillow that they can snuggle with when kitty’s feeling a little antisocial. When it comes to cats, two is definitely better than one, right?

$234 at HelenPennyShop
the cat grass in cat container
The Cat Ladies Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit
$20

If you’ve ever been tasked with growing cat grass from a bag, you know how temperamental the herbal cat treat can be. Not only is using a cultivating kit way better for the environment (goodbye, little plastic pouches), but it’s also a much more enjoyable and rewarding process. Your cat will definitely appreciate the farm-to-table service.

$20 at The Cat Ladies
the paper bag pet bed
Pets So Good Tan Hide & Seek Bag
$96

Carry-out food-themed beds is not a genre we’re super familiar with, but if this Pets So Good tan vegan leather paper bag bed is any indication, we look forward to seeing more iterations of this style.

$96 at Pets So Good
black cat clock
MoMA Design Store Kit-Cat Clock
$50

A classic of American design, the Kit-Cat clock was created during the height of the Great Depression, but didn’t achieve true icon status until the 1950s, when it became a prominent fixture in kitchens across the country. It’s made in the U.S., available in two sizes, and has the signature wagging tail and shifting eyes that made the original so much fun. A plus? This one doesn’t come with the somewhat maddening tick-tock sound. 

$50 at MoMA Design Store
geometric cat candle in black
54 Celcius PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle
$39

This is perhaps the only special-shaped candle in the world that actually looks better the longer it burns. Light it up, and watch as the wax melts away to reveal a fabulous metal skeleton underneath. Created by Icelandic designer Thorunn Arnadottir, the candle is 6.7 inches tall, unscented, and burns for approximately 20 hours. 

$39 at 54 Celcius
Cats by Walter Chandoha book
Cats by Walter Chandoha
$38

Cats is a thorough and loving survey of the life and work of a man whose art has touched many, but whose name is known by all too few. 

The grandfather of modern pet photography, Walter Chandoha, was a marketing student in New York when, on a cold winter night in 1949, he found a kitten in the snow, brought them home, and began taking photos of them. Chandoha spent the next 70 years photographing cats for everything from jigsaw puzzles to international ad campaigns. With glamorous lighting and a profound love of his subjects, he defined a genre and inspired artists like Andy Warhol, whose own illustrated cat book owed much to Chadoha’s feline compositions. 

$38 at Amazon
pajama set with depictions of cats
Karen Mabon Fancy Dress Cats Organic Cotton Pajama Set
$223

The print on these pjs is pure kitsch: cats dressed as pirates, pumpkins, scuba divers, and clowns, partying it up on a field of rich coral pink. It shouldn’t work, but, somehow, it does. The cut is classic, the illustrations are charming, and the details, like the white satin piping, are just right. These pajamas are perfect for the work-from-home cat mother who wants to roll out of bed and jump straight into her day looking and feeling fabulous. 

$223 at Karen Mabon
Svenskt Tenn Jonssons Cat
$1110

There’s just something about this cat’s sweet little face, right? Made of cast iron and approximately 13 inches tall, it makes a fabulous doorstop or objet d’art and is sure to be quite the conversation starter once your guests realize it’s not actually alive. (It just looks so real!)

$1110 at Svenskt Tenn
two grey and white kittens in person's hands
Stray Cat Alliance
$25

Lastly, it wouldn’t be a true holiday celebration unless we took the time to give back. It’s also kitten season, which means there are more adoptable cats in shelters than any other time of year. Make a donation in your cat’s name this Mother’s Day, and help a rescue cat find their own parents this month. The Stray Cat Alliance is a great place to start, but there’s no shortage of shelters to donate your time, unused items, and money to.

$25 at Stray Cat Alliance

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Author placeholder

Editors

Related articles