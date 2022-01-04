Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Nestled in the heart of the East Village, Pillow-Cat Books opens in a new tab rubs shoulders with neighborhood staples Veselka and the Angelika Theatre, embodying the best of an iconic area which is sadly becoming rapidly commercialized. New York’s “first animal-focused bookshop” takes pride in its whimsical contribution to an otherwise dwindling community of local artists.

Pillow-Cat Books is a family affair. Owner Cleo Le-Tan has always had an affinity for animals, growing up with them in France. She recently rescued a kitten, appropriately named Pillow, who takes her job as shop mascot very seriously, sunbathing on the window sill and cat-napping in the display case opens in a new tab . Le-Tan’s sister, Olympia, is the head of visual merchandising, but you may know her as the designer of her eponymous line opens in a new tab of velvet flats embroidered with cat faces and handbags fashioned after literary classics — one even features artwork from the original Cats Broadway Playbill.

Literary classics also line the avocado-green shelves at Pillow-Cat Books, from Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit tales to Charlotte’s Web to Aesop’s Fables. Make no mistake, this is not a children’s bookstore, at least not exclusively — the only shop rule is that an animal feature in a book. So you’ll also find more scientific, artistic, and avant-garde titles including a 101-year-old copy of Louis Wain opens in a new tab ’s illustrated Annuals of anthropomorphic cats, black-and-white photo tomes by Hungarian animal photography pioneer YLLA, Japanese manga magazines, adult short stories by myriad international authors, dog training manuals, and tongue-in-cheek offerings such as The Life & Death of Fritz the Cat — the main character of which is described as a “horny, hip-talking feline.”