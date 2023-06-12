He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Cats are wonderful; they’re cute and smart and silly and snuggly. They’re also the absolute worst gift-givers. Terrible. Tragic. I mean, how many dead mice/birds/lizards do they really think we need? I know it’s the thought that counts, but come on, it’s time for another train of thought. And indoor cats are even worse — taking things off the floor or out of the garbage and presenting them to us like prizes worthy of a display case and an armed guard. It’s cute, but you know what is cuter?

Some chic gift choices — a cowboy cat puzzle by Le Puzz, a sculptural cat cave from Meyou Paris, a gorgeous coffee table book by photographer and cat dad Paul Barbera, and a neon cat-butt sign for the goofy dads — can be found below. You’ll also find 19 more truly thoughtful gifts in our gift guide for cat dads this Father’s Day.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Meyou Paris Cat Bed opens in a new tab $ 224 There are so many cat beds out there, but few are as lovely or as architectural as this one from Meyou Paris. It looks like a piece of minimalist art. The spherical basket is made out of coated yarn and is surrounded by a black metal cube. For kitty’s comfort, the inside holds an ochre cotton-blend canvas cushion, but the outside is just this cool, sculptural…thing. Perfect for design-conscious cat dads and the cats they live to spoil. $224 at Meyou Paris opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Neon Cat Butt LED Sign opens in a new tab $ 276 $ 235 $ 235 Does the cat dad in your life have the sense of humor as a six-year-old on a sugar high? Well, so do I, which is why I know he will absolutely love this neon sign of a cat’s butthole. It’s just so stupid. In a good way! And did you know that a cat showing you their butthole is actually a sign of trust and affection? It’s true! Gross (and possibly a little matted) but true, which makes this gift sort of like a metaphor for love. Isn’t that sweet? $235 at Neon MFG opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Le Puzz Howdy Pawtner Puzzle opens in a new tab $ 32 Look at him. He’s so cute with his little hat. He’s a cat and a cowboy and just plain perfect all over. The puzzle is 500 pieces and measures 25 x 18 inches when fully assembled — and the pieces are random-cut, so each one is different, which makes putting it together a lot more fun. It also comes with a poster of Scotty (that’s the cowboy-kitty’s name), so you can still look at his gorgeous visage even after the puzzle is disassembled and put away. Note: This puzzle is sold out, but hang in there, partner! If requested at the link, Le Puzz will notify you when this is available again, so you can hopefully say “howdy” to this one soon. Sustainable opens in a new tab $32 at Le Puzz opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Percival The Cat Father T Shirt opens in a new tab $ 67 $ 35 $ 35 Give him a gift he can’t refuse! I mean, of course, he could refuse it — Percival has a free 14-day return policy — but why would he want to? This 100 percent cotton T-shirt features an embroidered crest of Marlon Brando’s Don Corleone and his cat from one of the most famous scenes in one of the most famous movies of all time, The Godfather. Now, in the movie, the Don holds a gray tabby. On the T-shirt, the cat is orange, but only a truly hardcore Godfather fan would even pick up on that (honestly, they’d probably get a kick out of the anachronism anyway). $35 at Percival opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Where They Purr: Inspirational Interiors and the Cats Who Call Them Home Book opens in a new tab $ 40 This book. It’s just so gorgeous. Half cat book and half interior-design book, it is the perfect gift for any and all cat-loving aesthetes. Photographer and filmmaker Paul Barbera spent years photographing cats at the various homes and artists’ studios he visited on assignments for clients like Elle Decor, Vogue Living, and The New York Times. It wasn’t until the pandemic hit and he found himself stuck at his mom’s house in Australia that he decided to turn his love of cats and design into a book.



Where They Purr is a look at some of Australia’s most fabulous homes (many of which have never been photographed for publication before) and the cats who rule them. It is adorable and inspiring all at once. Really, just so, so good. $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Moma Design Store Kit-Cat Clock opens in a new tab $ 50 “Iconic” is a word that is so overused it has almost lost all meaning at this point, but this classic wall clock is truly...iconic. Designed by Earl Arnault at the height of the Great Depression, this cheeky timepiece became a fixture of the American kitchen in the 1950s and has since been elevated to the level of high-kitsch. This dazzling piece of Americana comes in two sizes, is perfectly silent, and made in the U.S. $50 at Moma Design Store opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PetnPurr Cactus Cat Scratcher opens in a new tab $ 35 $ 33 $ 33 Everyone loves a cactus — they are the heartiest of plants that thrive on neglectful under-watering. This isn’t a real cactus, obviously. It’s a cat scratching post that looks like a cactus, which is pretty cool. It needs literally zero watering and will actually look nice in a cat dad’s apartment in a kitschy-cool design-y sort of way. Unlike every other plain beige cat scratching post you’ve ever seen. $33 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Lingvistov Custom Cat Illustration opens in a new tab $ 100 Immortalize their cat in the form of a super-charming drawing from Russian artist collective Lingvistov. They can even compile a family portrait of cat and dad together in the setting of your choice. Just upload your reference photos and let them get to work. You might have to wait a little while for the final product, but it will be well worth it. Follow them on IG to see more examples of custom work @lingvistov $100 at Lingvistov opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Bronson Cat Bifold opens in a new tab $ 60 Nothing says “money” like a cat on a motorcycle. That’s a saying, right? I’m pretty sure that’s a saying. No? Are you sure? And do you notice how the cat is wearing a helmet? See, that’s because cats are smart; they may have a need for speed and a ravenous hunger for the open road, but they’re not about to risk a traumatic brain injury in the event of a crash. $60 at Fossil opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Writers and Their Cats Book opens in a new tab $ 10 This lovely little book features photographs and stories from 45 famous authors — from Stephen King and Neil Gaiman to Mark Twain and Ursula K. Le Guin — that capture the special bond between authors and their feline companions. It’s the perfect gift for lovers of words and kitty cats alike. $10 at Amazon opens in a new tab