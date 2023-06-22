14 Food-Themed Toys to Tease Your Cat

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Pizza, burrito, happy meal... No, this isn’t a what to eat when you’ve got the munchies list. It’s your cat’s new inventory of toys. Why we tease our poor pets with toys that look like all the things they’re not allowed to eat, who knows. But catnip-stuffed Bento boxes and brunch pastries may just be the next best thing.

For the seafood lover.

Maybe your little scamp is more partial to your homemade shrimp scampi than their mackerel canned food. Seems perfectly reasonable that a pescatarian diet would be preferable for the cat who terrorizes your goldfish day in and day out. However, to avoid all the unpleasantness that comes with cleaning up either of those messes, maybe a catnip nigiri sushi set will keep your cat busy and out of trouble. Who knows, it might just become their cuisine of choice.

For the carb junkie.

It’s well documented that cats cannot metabolize uncooked bread opens in a new tab . While this remains fact, we still don’t have the science to support why cats seem to be so drawn to the focaccia dough rising on your stovetop. Though we’re confident their toe beans would make the perfect sized dimples the Italian bread requires, ingesting unbaked bread products containing yeast can be extremely toxic for cats. Which is why we propose you allow them access to the pastry case in the form of these plush catnip toys.

For the health nut.

While you can certainly be thankful that your cat is making healthy lifestyle choices, even some of the mildest fruits and veggies aren’t appropriate for your cat’s consumption. A better option is to treat your cat to some toys in the shape of food scraps, like a partially peeled banana opens in a new tab , some de-shelled peanuts, and a halved avocado opens in a new tab .

For the fast foodie.

Listen, we all love food. Some of it is for nourishment, some for enjoyment, and some to satisfy an extreme craving. You know the one: creamy, salty, tangy, and perhaps most importantly, fatty. Those qualifications are just a few of what makes these “fast” foods so delectable. If your cat has been hinting that they’d like in on some of these off-limit flavor profiles, it’s time to put your foot down and start doling out their personal buffet of savory snacks.

For the cat with a sweet tooth.

If your cat is a Sour Patch kid (first they’re sour, then they’re sweet), it’s time to reward their saccharine tendencies. Maybe they’re the first at the dinner table when ice cream is being doled out. Maybe they take a nip out of your ankle when they realize they aren’t getting a bite. No matter how you slice it, your cat is getting the short end of the stick — but you can always sweeten the deal by providing them with a treat of their own.