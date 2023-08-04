The Calming Products We’re Giving Our Cats This New Year’s · The Wildest

Skip to main content

5 Calming Products for Cats

Because New Year’s Eve is never a silent night.

by Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA
Updated August 4, 2023
Cat stretching on blue bedding
Konstantin Aksenov / Adobe Stock
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

The holidays are always a hectic time. Whether that’s due to traveling out of town or visiting family, you’re inevitably left trying to decide whether to bring your pet with you, find someone to cat sit them, or make them comfortable in their own home when loved ones come over. And whether you’re hosting a holiday party or watching a neighborhood New Year’s Eve fireworks show, making sure your pet isn’t alarmed by the loud festivities (inside or out) is one of the many important factors to think through. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best calming products for cats that will help ease both your and your cat’s minds this holiday season, from science-backed pheromone diffusers to veterinarian-formulated chews to herbal-scented cat litter.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the feliway diffuser
Feliway Classic Calming Diffuser
$25

Feliway products mimic a cat’s natural pheromones, either through an in-room diffuser or a spray that you can use on blankets, scratching posts, or near litter boxes. Did you know that cats rub the side of their faces against surfaces within their territory to mark where they live and to self-soothe? By placing a diffuser in a bathroom where you’ve placed the litter box or spraying a little Feliway on a comfy cat bed, you’re helping your cat relax into their environment. These products can help a cat adjust to new environments and can be used as part of a behaviour plan to address litter box issues, scratching, or general scaredy cat tendencies.

$25 at Amazon
the composure treats in a white bag
VetriScience Laboratories Composure Calming Formula for Cats
$7

This tasty supplement contains naturally sourced ingredients that may help reduce stress during temporary situations like preparing your cat for the arrival of unfamiliar friends and family, or helping your cat cope while you’re away on a holiday vacation. For situations that tend to elicit extreme fear or anxiety (if your cat is prone to getting or using their claws on more than just their scratching pad), ask your veterinarian for a recommended treatment.

$7 at Amazon
the calming cat collar
Sentry Good Behavior Calming Collar for Cats
$8

Similar to Feliway, this calming collar uses natural pheromones to help curb your cat’s urge to shred your couch or pee on your clean laundry — for up to 30 days. Like all collars, be sure it is fitted properly. You should be able to place your finger between the collar and your cat’s neck, ensuring it’s not too tight. If it’s too loose, they might get their paw stuck in it so be sure to check it daily for comfort.

$8 at Chewy
the rescue remedy in a yellow bottle
Rescue Remedy Natural Stress Relief Drops for Pets (20ml)
$18

This all-natural homeopathic formula can be given daily to reduce tension. Simply place a few drops on your cat’s tongue or in their water bowl to create relaxation as fast as felinely possible.

$18 at Amazon
the litter in a red box
Dr Elsey's Cat Attract Unscented Clumping Clay Cat Litter
$30

Is your cat struggling to use the litter box consistently? Cat Attract litter combines clumping litter with a natural herb attractant, making their litter box look like a golden loo. A kitten version can help teach youngsters where to go to the bathroom, setting them up for long-term success.

$30 at Chewy

Lindsay Hamrick, CPDT-KA

Lindsay Hamrick lives in New Hampshire with her three dogs, chickens, and an assortment of rotating foster animals. She forces her elderly chihuahua, Grandma Baguette, on overnight backpacking trips, can diaper a lamb with one hand, and while she’s a long-time Certified Professional Dog Trainer, 66.7% of her dogs still won’t lay down when asked.

Related articles