Unique Holiday Gifts for Cat Lovers

For every cat, there’s a cat lover. And for every cat lover, there’s a perfect gift waiting to be uncovered.

by Avery Felman
November 29, 2021
cat products on holiday background
Kinship Creative
There’s no better feeling than letting that special someone in your life know how much you care about them. If it’s by way of the perfect gift that they’ll not only love, but use and cherish for years to come, well, that’s just the cherry on top. In fact, we’ve practically made a sport out of giving personally tailored gifts during the holidays and why should gifting to our pet loving friends be any exception? That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for cat lovers, parents, and aficionados.

Hand selecting presents is well and good, but the holiday season being an especially stressful and hectic time makes personalizing every present on the list a task no one with limited free time should have to endure. There’s a gift for every kind of cat lover, but in order to uncover it, we must first harness the power of mind reading (kind of like your friend’s cat who creepily stares into your soul whenever you’re at their place). Maybe not mind reading, exactly, but thinking through what kind of cat owner you’re shopping for, the presents they typically appreciate, and the products they use on a regular basis is one way to ensure your gift goes off without a hitch. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts for every kind of cat lover out there, so you don’t have to.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

the cat lamp in white
Art Knacky Pet Table Lamp
$248

For the cat lover who doesn’t exactly light up the room: Cat lovers and their cats can be quite similar in the way that they can be quite reclusive, and hey, after 2020 aren’t we all a bit more reserved? 

$248 at Anthropologie
Catbird earrings in gold
Catbird Itty Bitty Stud Earring
$62

For the cat lover who has a taste for the finer things: We can’t get enough of these perfectly delicate yellow gold cat studs, and we’re thinking the person in your life who has a thing for cats and high-quality purchases will too.

$62 at Catbird
the cheetah clutch
Clare V. Wallet Clutch
$149

For the cat lover who leans into the motifs: If your loved one is more about cheetah print and tiger stripe than paw print, you’ve hit the jackpot with this boutique leopard clutch.

$149 at Clare V.
the cat candles in red and green
Marcello Velho Catwalk Candle Gift Set
$32

For the cat lover who keeps their house smelling like the holidays year round: Cat owners often fall into two categories: those who care how their house smells and those who don’t. If you know someone who would sooner build an extension to their house to keep their litter box than let that scent take over, you’ve got yourself a winner of a gift.

$32 at Modesens
shop cats of NY book
Shop Cats of New York Book
$25

We love literature, especially as it pertains to cats… and has pictures. So, basically it’s fun for the whole family.

$25 at Amazon
the ceramic plate
Krasnova Clothing Sitting Girl Plate
$165

For the cat lover who’s all about entertaining: Bring out the mashed potatoes and gravy this Thanksgiving on this Krasnova ceramic tray comprised of an artistic depiction of an incredible interspecies friendship.

$165 at Krasnova Clothing
the cat design book
"For the Love of Pets" Architecture and Design Book
$35

For the cat lover who also loves architecture: Designing pet products is no easy feat, and while this may seem to be a niche category, there are certainly enough cat lovers with a highly attuned sense of style to warrant such a guide.

$35 at The Images Publishing Group
the cat ring holder
Eleonor Boström Cat Ring Holder
$95

For the cat lover who also loves jewelry: This can double as a gift for the cat lover who can never seem to find their favorite ring.

$95 at Mociun
the alice in wonderland book
Olympia Le-Tan "Alice and the Cat" Clutch
$1280

For the cat lover to whom you may owe a big favor: Perhaps they gave birth to you or loaned you a large sum of money years back or just happen to be a person worthy enough of a gift this grandiose.

$1280 at Olympia Le-Tan
the bath bomb
Whiskey River Soap Co. Bath Bomb for Cat People
$10

For the cat lover who appreciates a good gag: Not all presents have to be serious and rooted in a tradition or inside joke. Sometimes a good novelty present better demonstrates how well you know someone (and their humor) than a set of kitchen knives.

$10 at Whiskey River Soap Co.
Pawmistry: Unlocking The Secrets Of The Universe book
Pawmistry: Unlocking The Secrets Of The Universe Book
$15

For the cat lover who fancies themself a bit of an oracle: Unlocking the secrets of the universe with your cat can be as simple as a bedtime read.

$15 at Urban Outfitters
the pink skateboard with a cat
Meow Skateboards Cat Skate Deck
$63

For the cat lover who does both: You can be a super mushy and affectionate cat lover and still decorate like the professional millennial that you are.

$63 at Meow Skateboards
the cat bag in camel
Mohawk General Store Cat Tote Bag
$37

For the cat lover who is always looking for the next best tote bag: This way, they won’t have to do much digging at all. Unless you consider digging for their keys, airpods, etc.

$37 at Mohawk General Store
the cat puzzle
Stephen Eichhorn: Cat Cactus Puzzle
$25

For the cat lover who got really into puzzles during quarantine: I’ve always been a huge proponent of giving puzzles as gifts, because they’re experiential and physical presents that you can do together or apart.

$25 at Skylark Editions
the cat figurine
Hand Dry Goods LoLoLucky Figurine
$190

For the cat lover who could use some good fortune: This lucky cat figurine’s raised paw is meant to beckon wealth and when the bills start rolling in, it’ll pay off in their gift to you next year.

$190 at Coming Soon
the cat vase
Jonathan Adler Glass Menagerie Cat Bud Vase
$70

For the cat lover who loves flowers as much as their hungry cat does: This vase will add a nice personalized touch to any giftee’s home and we’re confident they’ll love it enough to keep it on a very high shelf.

$70 at Jonathan Adler

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

