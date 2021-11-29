Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
There’s no better feeling than letting that special someone in your life know how much you care about them. If it’s by way of the perfect gift that they’ll not only love, but use and cherish for years to come, well, that’s just the cherry on top. In fact, we’ve practically made a sport out of giving personally tailored gifts during the holidays and why should gifting to our pet loving friends be any exception? That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for cat lovers, parents, and aficionados.
Hand selecting presents is well and good, but the holiday season being an especially stressful and hectic time makes personalizing every present on the list a task no one with limited free time should have to endure. There’s a gift for every kind of cat lover, but in order to uncover it, we must first harness the power of mind reading (kind of like your friend’s cat who creepily stares into your soul whenever you’re at their place). Maybe not mind reading, exactly, but thinking through what kind of cat owner you’re shopping for, the presents they typically appreciate, and the products they use on a regular basis is one way to ensure your gift goes off without a hitch. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts for every kind of cat lover out there, so you don’t have to.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
For the cat lover who doesn’t exactly light up the room: Cat lovers and their cats can be quite similar in the way that they can be quite reclusive, and hey, after 2020 aren’t we all a bit more reserved?
For the cat lover who has a taste for the finer things: We can’t get enough of these perfectly delicate yellow gold cat studs, and we’re thinking the person in your life who has a thing for cats and high-quality purchases will too.
For the cat lover who keeps their house smelling like the holidays year round: Cat owners often fall into two categories: those who care how their house smells and those who don’t. If you know someone who would sooner build an extension to their house to keep their litter box than let that scent take over, you’ve got yourself a winner of a gift.
For the cat lover who’s all about entertaining: Bring out the mashed potatoes and gravy this Thanksgiving on this Krasnovaopens in a new tab ceramic tray comprised of an artistic depiction of an incredible interspecies friendship.
For the cat lover who also loves architecture: Designing pet products is no easy feat, and while this may seem to be a niche category, there are certainly enough cat lovers with a highly attuned sense of style to warrant such a guide.
For the cat lover who appreciates a good gag: Not all presents have to be serious and rooted in a tradition or inside joke. Sometimes a good novelty present better demonstrates how well you know someone (and their humor) than a set of kitchen knives.
For the cat lover who got really into puzzles during quarantine: I’ve always been a huge proponent of giving puzzles as gifts, because they’re experiential and physical presents that you can do together or apart.
For the cat lover who loves flowers as much as their hungry cat does: This vase will add a nice personalized touch to any giftee’s home and we’re confident they’ll love it enough to keep it on a very high shelf.
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.