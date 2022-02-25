A Cat Lover’s Guide to NYC
A cat-friendly guide to cafés, spas, shops, and hotels that’d make anyone purr.
New York is for cat lovers. Other than the obvious reasons — high buildings, small tight spaces, tunnels, bridges, birds, reflections, noises in the night, and all sorts of other curiosities — the city is a cat-friendly home to cafés, spas, shops, and hotels that’d make anyone purr.
Cat Cafés
While it’s natural to associate the word “café” with coffee, some of New York’s most popular cafés have something more adorable (but just as warm) on the menu: adoptable cats.
Brooklyn Cat Café
76 Montague Street, Brooklyn
@catcafebkopens in a new tab
The only non-profit cat café in NYC, this hip cat adoption center and social space run by the Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition is an inviting destination for cat lovers of all ages. While the physical space is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the live kitten cam is online around the clock.
Koneko
26 Clinton Street, LES
@konekonycopens in a new tab
Inspired by Japan’s cat café culture — Koneko means “kitten” in Japanese — this bright and upbeat Lower East Side location has an artisanal Japanese-influenced menu, house-made pastries, beer, wine, sake, and oh yeah, adoptable cats. Cats freely roam in three spaces: the sunlit Upper Cattery, the cozy Lower Cattery, and a first-of-its-kind outdoor Catio.
Meow Parlour
46 Hester Street, LES
@meowparlouropens in a new tab
NYC’s first cat café temporarily closed for the pandemic but recently reopened. Attendees of the coffee shop can treat themselves to some delicious pastries and cuddle with cats during a break in the work day. You can also support them with donations and foster or adopt their rescues online or in person. Cozying up with a cup of joe and your potential adoptee or foster is a great way to pass an afternoon.
Rescues & Shelters
New York’s illustrious career as the place for rom-com meet-cutes includes finding the furry love of your life.
BARC Shelter
86 N 1st Street, Brooklyn
@barcshelteropens in a new tab
A not-for-profit, no-kill, privately run animal shelter located in Williamsburg, the Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition offers appointment-only cat adoptions and fosters.
Anjellicle Cats Rescue
340 W 49th Street
@anjelliclecatsopens in a new tab
On a mission to make New York a no-kill city, Anjellicle Cats Rescue is one of the most active cat rescues in the five boroughs, dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and adopting out homeless and abandoned cats.
City Critters
1107 Broadway
@citycrittersopens in a new tab
Committed to finding humane homes for the city’s abandoned cats (including kittens with special needs), City Critters has created a contactless interview and application process — they’ll even bring the cats right to their new homes via curbside service.
“Famous” Shop Cats
Whether you’re window shopping or window sleeping, here are a few small businesses — and cat proprietors — to pop by, as featured in Shop Cats of New Yorkopens in a new tab.
Bobo at Japan Market Inc in Chinatown, Manhattan
Bud at Chenille Cleaners in Midtown West, Manhattan
Charlie at Park Slope Copy in Park Slope, Brooklyn
Charlie at Smoke Scene in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Clive at Canine Styles Boutique on the Upper East Side, Manhattan
Cat-Friendly Hotels
If you’re traveling to (or within) the city with your cat in tow, don’t forget their security blanket — and a possible security deposit.
The Algonquin Hotel
59 West 44th Street, Manhattan
@algonquinnycopens in a new tab
Traditionally cat-friendly — the Algonquin’s most important resident is a cat named Hamlet — the hotel allows travelers with pets, or pets with travelers.
Less legendary but equally cat-friendly hotels:
The Ludlow, 180 Ludlow Street, @ludlowhotelnycopens in a new tab
The Muse, 130 West 46th Street, @musehotelnycopens in a new tab
The James New York NoMad, 22 East 29th Street, @jameshotelsopens in a new tab
Aloft Harlem, 2296 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, @aloft_harlem_opens in a new tab
Cat-Themed Haunts
Whether they’re borrowing the “Cat” name for cred or have gone full-feline themed, here are a few places to grab a beverage and toast the finest furball in your life.
Kitten Espresso Bar, 320 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, @kittenespressobaropens in a new tab
The Fat Black Pussycat, 130 W 3rd Street, thefatblackpussycat.comopens in a new tab
Black Cat LES, 172 Rivington Street, @Black Cat LESopens in a new tab
The Grumpy Cat Bar, 6202 5th Ave, @thegrumpycatbaropens in a new tab
Lucky Cat, 232 E 53rd Street, luckycatnyc.comopens in a new tab
Honorable mention: Cellar Dog, formerly known as Fat Cat, @cellardognycopens in a new tab
Vets
A happy and healthy cat means a happy and healthy home. While pet care has an expensive reputation, it’ll save you in the long-run to a) have a doctor familiar with your furriest family member, b) disclose money issues with the vet upfront to figure out a payment solution, and c) microchip, should your indoor cat ever become outdoor-curious.
Bond Vet
Various locations
@bondvetclinicopens in a new tab
With eight locations in New York, Bond Vet offers friendly, compassionate walk-in, tele-health and urgent care for pets. Founder Dr. Zay Satchuopens in a new tab is also a member of The Wildest’s Expert Collectiveopens in a new tab.
One Love Animal Hospital
317 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn
onelovevet.comopens in a new tab
One of the best ways to find a vet is asking fellow cat-owners, but an always solid and adored choice is One Love Animal Hospital in Downtown Brooklyn.
The Cat Practice
145 W 24th Street, Manhattan
thecatpractice.comopens in a new tab
Over its 40 years of operation, The Cat Practice has earned a reputation as a go-to for cats in need, offering reliable care and boarding seven days a week.
Spas & Groomers
The yin of a city that never sleeps is the yang of a city that indulges in pampering, and there’s no one more gorgeous or glamorous than a well-groomed cat.
Unleashed Spa
218 Avenue B
@unleashedspaopens in a new tab
Unleashed offers two cat grooming packages: the Bath Package includes nails and sanitary clips, ear cleaning, and a blowout while the Lion’s Clip includes nails, sanitary clipper cleaning, blowout, and cut. Don’t forget to ask about oral treatment (teeth brushing and dental spray).
Groomingdales
349 East 82nd Street
@groomingdalesnyopens in a new tab
An upscale grooming salon for a bath and cut as delightful as the name.
The Pet Maven
2 Tudor City Place
@thepetmavenopens in a new tab
Need a house call? The Pet Maven offers at-home cat-sitting and grooming, including a stylish cut and massage.
Nikki Palumbo
