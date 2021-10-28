Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Being a cat owner can look incredibly appealing: you have a companion who wants to cuddle up on your lap as you WFH, give you endless peaks into their wacky personality, and provide you with tons of fodder for inside jokes, Instagram posts, and cheerful moments on days that are more rain than shine. While all of this is true, and we thank our cats for their significant contributions to our well-beings, there is a flip side to the coin that’s far less, shall we say, chic?

In fact, you’ve likely flipped your couch cushion more times than you’ve flipped a coin in recent years, to mitigate the look of a fur-coated sofa. That, in a nutshell, is feline parenthood, but it doesn’t have to be. With the latest in cat hair technology, a.k.a. these five essential tools, it won’t be immediately obvious to guests that you have a pet until they see your cat slink over to their food bowl.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Tineco FLOOR ONE Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum opens in a new tab $ 500 So, you have a cat who’s dolling out balls of fuzz like candies on Halloween. If your handheld vacuum just isn’t cutting it these days, it’s time for a major upgrade for you and your housemates (both human and pet) that will make your environment way more pleasant. Say goodbye to the days of moving the palm of your hand in circular motions on your couch to gather a ball of fluff — trust us, there are better cleaning tools out there. $500 at Tineco opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Eco-Friendly Pet Hair Remover opens in a new tab $ 10 Now, if you’re looking for a more hands-on approach to getting every last hair off your favorite black hoodie, this item makes for a more tactile experience. Plus, it’ll allow you to really get into the nitty gritty, if that’s your thing. Let your inner Virgo take over — no hair is too small to fuss with! $10 at Etsy opens in a new tab