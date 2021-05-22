Everything You Need to Throw Your Cat a Party

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Paperless Post invite? Check. Gold foil balloons that spell out Happy Birthday? Check. Glittery hat for the birthday girl? Check. With the fervor of J.Lo in The Wedding Planner, I threw myself into pulling together the Best. Party. Ever. Did I mention the birthday girl was my cat?

“It’s a little insane,” confessed one of my friends when I invited her to attend. She joined via Zoom, along with 10 other pals and their pets from as far as Cairo and Luxembourg City. After months of indulging me as I rhapsodized about Pippi, my friends knew this kitten had gotten me through the pandemic. (She even managed to warm the heart of my 97-year-old grandmother who considers animals “overrated.”) And we could all use a good-humored excuse for a party in a year when the well of celebratory spirit has been achingly dry, am I right?

So, I had to go all out for Pip’s first birthday party. I don’t know when her exact date of birth is since she was found wandering in the woods at six weeks old, but I guesstimated. (Turns out, it’s likely a week after my own — a day that passed by this year with considerably less fanfare than my cat’s). While I spent more hours than I’d like to admit researching cat trivia and assembling customized bingo cards with photos of her face, I found all the festive decorations online. If you’re inspired to throw your own cat a birthday bash, here’s your party planning checklist.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we could get a kickback. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)