The Venn Diagram for “cat people” and “book people”? It’s pretty crowded in the middle. That’s why the latest clutch designed by book devotee, friend to animals, and fan of the cat motif, Olympia Le-Tan opens in a new tab , is both genius and inevitable.

Made from hand-embroidered silk thread and felt appliqué, her accessories are held together by a brass frame that make for a delicate, hand-crafted piece of art durable enough to use for years. That is, if you don’t just want to mount it on your wall. (Each one is printed with its own limited-edition number.) Le-Tan, who cut her teeth at Chanel and Balmain, comes with cool-girl cred, too — her literature-inspired clutches have been worn by such style icons as Chloe Sevigny opens in a new tab , Elizabeth Olsen, and Reese Witherspoon opens in a new tab .

The millennial pink clutch’s pithy cover, which reads “Why I love cats more than people” seems to be the Le-Tan family aphorism. Olympia’s sister Cleo Le-Tan runs New York’s first animal-centric bookshop, Pillow-Cat Books opens in a new tab , and their father, Pierre Le-Tan, is a renowned French illustrator of children’s books — often featuring pets in his stories.

Notably, this latest design is described as just the first volume in what will hopefully become a long, fruitful line of clutches for cat lovers.