The cat rapper is wrapping up electric mice, laser pointers, and silvervine sticks this holiday season.

by Avery Felman
December 2, 2021
If you’ve come across a more joyfully eccentric person than Moshow, we’d like to meet them. The “cat rapper” and TikTok personality seems to be steadfastly holding the title, along with the superlative for most “cat love”: a term Moshow coined for his unique journey to becoming a mega-fan of the species. Aside from making videos with his quintet of cats — Queen Sushi, DJ Ravioli, MegaMam, Lil Parmesan, and Black $avage — Moshow is also an advocate for adopting shelter cats. We’re not quite sure what Moshow’s love language is, but if we had to wager a guess, it would be a toss up between gift-giving and words (or rather, songs) of affirmation, so we’re psyched to get a sneak peak at the artist and his muses’ holiday wish list.

the scratching post
Tigerboss Cat Scratching Post
$25

“You can’t go wrong with a classic scratching post. It keeps your kitties and your furniture happy.”

$25 at Amazon
the interactive cat toy in white
ORSDA 2-in-1 Interactive Cat Toy
$33

“Sometimes we all need a little help entertaining our fur family. We love the way the automatic toys pop out and keep the kitties guessing.”

$33 at Amazon
the comifier in navy
Comfier Head Massager
$38

“This cordless massager is DJ Ravioli-tested and approved!”

$38 at Amazon
the toy
BurgeonNest Interactive Cat Toy
$36

“I can’t wait to see the cats chase after this little robot.”

$36 at Amazon
the catnip sticks and balls
Flyvyan Natural Silvervine Sticks & Catnip Balls
$17

“My cat fam is going to go crazy for this catnip toy and clean their teeth on the Silvervine root. We love that this catnip toy is unprocessed and non-plastic.”

$17 at Amazon
the laser pointer in silver
Cat Laser Toy
$15

“Laser pointers and cats are a classic combo that’s always fun.”

$15 at Amazon
the cat chat hoodie
Cat Chat Zipp Hoodie
$49

“Show the world your cat love with a Cat Chat Hoodie!”

$49 at Streamlabs
the wisdom panel for cats
Wisdom Panel Complete DNA Test for Cats
$130

* Wisdom is a Kinship brand. We think their products are pretty cool, but we don’t play favorites. So, when a product has family ties, we’ll be real with you.

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

