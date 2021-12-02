What Moshow is Gifting His Cat Co-Stars
The cat rapper is wrapping up electric mice, laser pointers, and silvervine sticks this holiday season.
If you’ve come across a more joyfully eccentric person than Moshowopens in a new tab, we’d like to meet them. The “cat rapper” and TikTok personality seems to be steadfastly holding the title, along with the superlative for most “cat love”: a term Moshow coined for his unique journey to becoming a mega-fan of the species. Aside from making videos with his quintet of cats — Queen Sushi, DJ Ravioli, MegaMam, Lil Parmesan, and Black $avage — Moshow is also an advocate for adopting shelter cats. We’re not quite sure what Moshow’s love language is, but if we had to wager a guess, it would be a toss up between gift-giving and words (or rather, songs) of affirmation, so we’re psyched to get a sneak peak at the artist and his muses’ holiday wish list.
