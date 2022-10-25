Gene and Shay’s 6 Must-Have Cat Accessories For Your Adventurous Kitty
The van-life cat accessories influencers Gene and Shay cannot live without.
For most people, traveling in a 1984 van with two cats sounds like a nightmare scenario, but it’s the preferred lifestyle of van-life aficionados, Gene and Shayopens in a new tab. Offering their followers glimpses into their daily adventures, including tips on how to afford full-time travel and even how to shower while living on the road, there’s no shortage of awe-inspiring nomadic content.
Maybe the most compelling snippets of Gene and Shay’s van life is how their cats, Bean and Sprout, fit into it. Whether taking a stroll through the desert in Utah or taking in the view of the landscape while playing in a collapsable tent, a day in the life of these cats is truly like no other. The Wildest got the scoop from Gene and Shay on their favorite accessories for Bean and Sprout, many of which are ideal no-muss no-fuss options for gifting at the holidays.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
