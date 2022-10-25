Gene and Shay’s 6 Must-Have Cat Accessories For Your Adventurous Kitty

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

For most people, traveling in a 1984 van with two cats sounds like a nightmare scenario, but it’s the preferred lifestyle of van-life aficionados, Gene and Shay opens in a new tab . Offering their followers glimpses into their daily adventures, including tips on how to afford full-time travel and even how to shower while living on the road, there’s no shortage of awe-inspiring nomadic content.

Maybe the most compelling snippets of Gene and Shay’s van life is how their cats, Bean and Sprout, fit into it. Whether taking a stroll through the desert in Utah or taking in the view of the landscape while playing in a collapsable tent, a day in the life of these cats is truly like no other. The Wildest got the scoop from Gene and Shay on their favorite accessories for Bean and Sprout, many of which are ideal no-muss no-fuss options for gifting at the holidays.

opens in a new tab Rabbitgoo Cat Harness opens in a new tab $ 16 “When we moved into a home on wheels, we knew we wanted our cats to be able to call the outside ‘home’ just as much as we do. We trained our cats to go on hikes with us using this Rabbitgoo harness, which is [soft] against the [cats’ bodies], for added comfort and peace of mind for us.” $16 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Texsens Pet Expandable Backpack Carrier opens in a new tab $ 34 “Whether we’re going for a longer hike, jumping on a flight, or spending the afternoon at the mechanic, having a backpack where the cats can easily be transported around was key for our nomadic lifestyle. The thing we love so much about the Texsens expandable cat carrier is that it can either be worn as a typical backpack, or unzipped and allow them to have a large amount of space to stretch out and relax. While zipped, these carriers fit airline carry-on requirements, and the mesh detail allows them to get all the fresh air they could want.” $34 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Rest-Eazzzy Cat Tent opens in a new tab $ 22 “You may notice a trend here. Just because our home on wheels is 50 square feet, our cats’ ability to have nature as their backyard is our top priority. Another priority is saving storage space, so this collapsible cat playpen by Rest-Eazzy is the perfect addition for any nomadic adventure cat. It comes with a small carrier that easily stores away in our van, and pops out to give our cats a large area to stand, sunbathe, and birdwatch. It’s also waterproof and scratch/bite resistant for those more ‘wild’ cats in your life.”

$22 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab 6 in 1 Pet Tunnel opens in a new tab $ 110 “On the subject of collapsible cat playpens, we recently upgraded our cat accessories to make room for this six-in-one enclosed mesh obstacle course for our cats to be able to get energy out during the day at our favorite campsites. It folds up super small but expands out to give them multiple feet of tunnels and enclosed space to run and play. After a few hours playing in this, the cats come in for dinner and fall right asleep, which tells us it was a purchase worth making.” $110 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Veken Pet Fountain opens in a new tab $ 27 “When your entire home is a vehicle, that typically means you’re traveling around a lot. With bumpy forest roads and windy country alleys, our cat’s water dish was always falling over and spilling everywhere. Not to mention how dirty it would get because it was still-water. We upgraded to this Veken Cat Water Fountain last year and haven’t looked back since. With constant running water and a large base, this thing has never fallen over during any drive, and through the use of changeable filters, the water stays running and clean always. Cats love running water opens in a new tab (the kitchen faucet, for example), and this is the perfect product to reenact that and to keep them mentally stimulated and hydrated.” $27 at Amazon opens in a new tab