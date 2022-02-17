Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

You’ve likely mulled over many possible purchases for your cat over the course of your time together. Finding those perfect additions to your home that suit both your cat’s needs and your style can be tricky. One majorly underestimated essential is the cat bowl. It’s always there, in the corner of your living room or tucked away in the kitchen, hosting your cat’s every meal. If you’re still dolling up your cat’s daily portions into the bowl you brought them home with, it may be time to consider these aesthetically pleasing alternatives. Trust us: They’ll tie the whole room together.

Another reason to consider getting a bowl for your cat that you didn’t impulse buy at the local pet store (though we generally support shopping local) is there are health benefits to using dishes that suit your cat’s specific needs. Older cats tend to prefer elevated bowls that prevent them from straining to eat, while a more shallow bowl can assist the long-whiskered cat suffering from whisker fatigue opens in a new tab .

Aside from thinking through the height, depth, and technology of your cat’s new bowl, there’s the material to consider. Plastic can aggravate chin acne opens in a new tab for hairless cats and those with sensitive skin; ceramic bowls break easily, making them an easy target for playful cats or kittens, so owners of active or adolescent cats would be wise to avoid them. That said, all cats are different, and since you know your cat’s personality best, you’ll be able to make the best choice for them based on their specific criteria. Here is a round-up of 13 cute modern cat bowls that will seamlessly fit into your home, whatever your look.

