Katie Beth Miedaner Is Giving Visibility to Disabled Pets One Skincare Routine At a Time
Self-care with a side of cats.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
On TikTokopens in a new tab and Instagram opens in a new tabKatie Beth Miedaner (a.k.a. @cappybears) shares the regular offerings of influencer content: night-time skincare routines, dancing to Taylor Swift’s new album, and reminders to wear sunscreen all year (yes, even when it’s cloudy!). As genuinely entertaining as all that is, there’s one thing that sets her apart from the rest of the internet: her blind and paralyzed cats, LeLe and Cappy, respectively, flitting in the background.
When they aren’t following her down the stairs (a common occurance in Miedaner’s home videos), they’re watching and sometimes participating in her self-care rituals. It’s clear that Miedaner’s prioritization of living a balanced yet pampered life extends to LeLe and Cappy, too. From carefully curated litter boxes to toys and grooming products, Miedaner gives us the lowdown on the products most highly rated by her cats.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Gene and Shay’s 6 Must-Have Cat Accessories For Your Adventurous Kitty
The van-life cat accessories influencers Gene and Shay cannot live without.
- opens in a new tab
A Few of Katie Kimmel’s Dogs’ Favorite Things
What Pony, Muffin, and Boss can’t live without.
- opens in a new tab
Pia Baroncini’s Must-Have Products For Pups
If anyone knows what dogs want, it’s this LA entreprenuer — and mom of three pups.
- opens in a new tab
Enter to Win a Custom Pet Portrait by Fishs Eddy’s Artist Ben Lenovitz
We are gifting one to the first subscriber of The Wildest Pack!
- opens in a new tab
Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents
The wellness influencer shares a few of her kitten Sesame’s favorite things, from an eco-friendly cat wand to a Scandi-style elevated bowl.