6 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
We can all agree that our cats deserve the best in life. Whether that’s by supplying top-shelf litteropens in a new tab, toys that maximize entertainmentopens in a new tab, or feeding them a balanced dietopens in a new tab, we’re always looking for ways to further their longevity. We’ve been told plenty about our gut health and microbiomes, but what about that of our cats? While giving your cat a tiny spoonful of Greek yogurt every once in a while is a great start, it turns out our cats can benefit from probioticsopens in a new tab in the long term just as much as us.
What exactly are probiotics and why does my cat need them, you may be asking? Well, according to veterinarian Annette Louviere, “Probiotics are live microorganisms, often referred to as ‘good bacteria,’ who aid in bodily functions ranging from digestion to immune health and can even influence mood.” When the immune system senses these microbes in the gut, it launches a response. As for the latter question, Louviere notes, “Including probiotics in a cat’s diet can help add to the number of friendly microorganisms in their gut, of which there are trillions, ideally preventing an imbalance of good vs bad bacteria from occurring.”
When it comes to using probiotics, it’s best to take a preventative approach. “While there are different kinds of probiotics which can be used for certain situations, generally speaking they promote a balanced gut environment, so it’s best to be proactive with probiotics,” says Louviere. Not only do probiotics keep your cat’s gut microorganisms balanced, they also aid your cat’s digestion, energy, and metabolism, as well as boost their natural immune defenses. That’s why it’s so important to take your cat’s microflora into consideration while they’re healthy.
Before you crack open the kitty kombuchaopens in a new tab (not kidding), check out this list of the best cat probiotics to supplement your pet’s diet.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Are Probiotics Actually Something Your Dog Needs?
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts.
- opens in a new tab
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
- opens in a new tab
The Best Supplements and Vitamins for Cat Health
Not your mama’s multivitamin.
- opens in a new tab
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Kibble and Canned?
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Ruth Roberts on what ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat.