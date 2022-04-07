Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

We can all agree that our cats deserve the best in life. Whether that’s by supplying top-shelf litter opens in a new tab , toys that maximize entertainment opens in a new tab , or feeding them a balanced diet opens in a new tab , we’re always looking for ways to further their longevity. We’ve been told plenty about our gut health and microbiomes, but what about that of our cats? While giving your cat a tiny spoonful of Greek yogurt every once in a while is a great start, it turns out our cats can benefit from probiotics opens in a new tab in the long term just as much as us.

What exactly are probiotics and why does my cat need them, you may be asking? Well, according to veterinarian Annette Louviere, “Probiotics are live microorganisms, often referred to as ‘good bacteria,’ who aid in bodily functions ranging from digestion to immune health and can even influence mood.” When the immune system senses these microbes in the gut, it launches a response. As for the latter question, Louviere notes, “Including probiotics in a cat’s diet can help add to the number of friendly microorganisms in their gut, of which there are trillions, ideally preventing an imbalance of good vs bad bacteria from occurring.”

When it comes to using probiotics, it’s best to take a preventative approach. “While there are different kinds of probiotics which can be used for certain situations, generally speaking they promote a balanced gut environment, so it’s best to be proactive with probiotics,” says Louviere. Not only do probiotics keep your cat’s gut microorganisms balanced, they also aid your cat’s digestion, energy, and metabolism, as well as boost their natural immune defenses. That’s why it’s so important to take your cat’s microflora into consideration while they’re healthy.

Before you crack open the kitty kombucha opens in a new tab (not kidding), check out this list of the best cat probiotics to supplement your pet’s diet.

opens in a new tab The Honest Kitchen Human Grade Instant Goat’s Milk opens in a new tab $ 15 Honest Kitchen’s human-grade formula is the perfect liquid treat for pets and their parents seeking greener pastures. Made from dehydrated goat’s milk, it’s easy to add to any meal or as a course of its own. Produced by free-range goats, it contains no by-products, preservatives or GMO ingredients. Plus, it’s made right here in the USA, so you can feel good about reducing your carbon pawprint. $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Kin + Kind Organic and Healthy Poop Supplement opens in a new tab $ 12 These high-fiber digestive supplements use a formula of pumpkin, flax seeds, and coconut to promote bowel regularity and strong gut health. Its cruelty-free and vegan ingredients are rich in prebiotic fibers that are ideal for pets that suffer from stomach issues like IBS. However, all cats can benefit from supplements that aid their longevity and taking preventative measures to protect your pet’s health could make all the difference down the line. $12 at Kin + Kind opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Pet Naturals Daily Probiotic Cat Chews opens in a new tab $ 6 As all cat owners know, it’s not always easy to get your cat to try new things. Whether that’s a new cat tree, brand of food, or even the crème de la crème of cat treats — and supplementing their diet is no different. That’s where these soft chews come in. The duck-flavored probiotic supplements will give your cat that extra boost to their health in increased times of stress such as boarding, travel, and new changes to the environment. By helping normalize digestive functions to reduce gassiness, diarrhea, and constipation, these chews are the perfect baseline support for your cat’s daily life. $6 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab FERA Probiotics for Dogs and Cats opens in a new tab $ 20 This probiotic formula has it all: prebiotics, 12 strains of good bacteria, and 5 billion Colony Forming Units (CFUs) per scoop. CFUs are the number of active microorganisms in one serving of a probiotic dietary supplement, so you can rest assured that your cat is getting all of the good stuff and none of the bad bacteria that get stored in our guts. $20 at Amazon opens in a new tab