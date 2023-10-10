Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

No matter how much care you put into getting them, cat trees usually look like an afterthought that’s been covered in last decades’ carpeting. But with a little reimagining, these feline playgrounds can become stylish hideaways both your house cat and your houseguests will get a kick out of.

To find the best-designed trees the internet has to offer, we enlisted the help of interior designers and stylists who have experience working with pet parents. Their advice? Look for a more understated tree that pulls inspiration from the design elements already in your space. Or when all else fails, just go all out and get that kitschy kitty toy you’ve been eyeing.

You already worship the ground your cat walks on. Show the same care to the elevated surfaces they prance around with these designer-approved trees:

opens in a new tab CatsMoodcom Stylish Cat Tree opens in a new tab $ 232 Speaking of streamlined cat trees with a modern flare, this wood and rope option also gets Putzier’s stamp of approval. “Its contemporary design and sleek profile make this cat tree the perfect addition to a modern loft. I love that the actual platforms are bare wood instead of carpet, which makes cleaning a breeze,” she adds. Reviewers also note that despite looking super intricate, this tree couldn’t be easier to assemble. $232 at Etsy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab 7 Ruby Road Wall Mounted Cat Scratching Post opens in a new tab $ 40 For those who live in a smaller space, or just want to save some cash on cat entertainment, Gater points to this more affordable scratcher. Made from natural fibers encased in light wood, it can be mounted on the wall or placed on the floor. A place for your cat to let off steam, and a boho design statement? Check and check. $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab