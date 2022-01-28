Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

The Biden family has a newly adopted Tabby, whom they’ve named Willow after Jill Biden’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. When the first lady was on the campaign trail back in 2020, Willow hopped on stage, effectively interrupting one of her speeches at a local farm. It’s said that Willow’s previous owner knew she belonged with the FLOTUS and her family after witnessing the instant connection they shared during that special encounter. There hasn’t been a cat in the White House since President Bush’s cat, India, back in 2001. We couldn’t be more elated to welcome Willow as our new First Cat and will promptly be petitioning to have the National Anthem amended to “one nation, under Willow.”