Keeping your cat out of harm’s way and spreading Christmas cheer are hardly synonymous. However, the holidays are always a balancing act between family, food, festivities, and finally curbing your cat’s proclivity for gnawing on house plants — since there’s now a giant tree smack dab in the middle of your living room. Thankfully, The Sill opens in a new tab ’s holiday collection opens in a new tab offers a respite from this added stress during a historically stressful season.

While traditional Christmas trees (fir, spruce, pine) are technically non-toxic opens in a new tab , pine needles and oil have been known to cause oral irritation and gastrointestinal upset in cats — NBD if your cat is not a chewer. But if they like to nibble on everything from plants opens in a new tab to plastic opens in a new tab , then a holiday cactus may be your best bet. Also called a Thanksgiving Cactus, Christmas Cactus, or Easter Cactus (depending on bloom time and leaf shape), this winter succulent is not only pet-safe, it’s also perfectly petite for apartment-dwelling cat people.

The Sill’s holiday cactus blooms white and comes in a mid-century-inspired ceramic pot, available in various colors. Prop it up on a plant stand or bookshelf or anywhere somewhat out of reach of your cat, but if they get their claws on it, fear not — this cactus doesn’t even have thorns.

