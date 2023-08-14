Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

If you’ve ever had a cat, scooping the litter box opens in a new tab has become so much a part of your daily life that you’re probably making the little digging motion in your sleep. You’ve also likely wondered if there’s a better system — one that involves more than just a plastic scooper, a sandy litter box, and a plastic bag. Voilà!

Things are turning up. PrettyLitter opens in a new tab has developed a special formula that helps you keep tabs on your cat’s health while they’re doing their business. “I wanted to turn something that was considered a nuisance into something that could be a lifesaver,” PrettyLitter founder, Daniel Rotman says. So, you can free yourself from the frustrating cycle of scooping without purpose and put a little pep in your scoop.

It’s no secret that cats are experts at hiding illnesses — and because they can’t tell us what’s bothering them, we’re often left doing the detective work. While it’s fairly easy to conclude that your cat may have hurt their paw if they’re limping, other underlying problems, like the all-too-common UTI opens in a new tab , are not so simple to uncover.

That’s where PrettyLitter’s unique and untraditional formula comes in. “Most owners don’t realize their cats are coping with an illness unless the disease has significantly progressed, making treatment more difficult,” says Dr. Geoff DeWire, a veterinarian who received the Pfizer Clinical Achievement Award for Excellence in Veterinary Medicine. “That’s why I’m so excited about PrettyLitter.”

PrettyLitter eliminates the question marks in the guessing game that is caring for your cat. It uses color-changing silica crystal litter to alert you to potential health problems so you can get your cat to an expert before the potential issue becomes an urgent medical situation opens in a new tab . It’s as simple as following the cues from the color-coordinated spots in your cat’s litter and seeing what potential ailments they correlate with. Not only does it save you and your cat a lot of pain and aggravation, but it also could be the difference between a costly operation and a standard vet visit that you’ve budgeted for.

Plus, PrettyLitter is the best of the best when it comes to eliminating litter box odor by trapping moisture so you can leave the baking soda and pine pellets behind. “Traditional clumping clay litter is a dusty relic that is heavy, dirty, and produces a lot of waste,” Rotman says, posing a question to cat owners: “If everything else in our home can be smart, why not your cat litter too?”