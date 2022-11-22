The Best Holiday Gifts For Cats · The Wildest

15 Gifts Your Cat Will Love More Than Discarded Wrapping Paper

Gucci collars, mochi-inspired toys, sculptural scratchers, and more presents for kitties to sink their teeth (or claws) into.

by Charles Manning
November 22, 2022
cat with wooden interactive toy, mushroom scratching post, collar, and toy
The Wildest
Happy holidays, cat people. Have we got a gift guide for you — or for the furry little bundle of cuddles and claws that lives rent-free in your home. Adorable little freeloaders. In fact, these gifts are so good, we believe there is at least a 76 percent chance your cat will actually prefer these items to the box they came in, which is really saying something. Ungrateful little snuggle monsters. So cute. So frustrating. Ugh! Happy shopping.

mushroom scratching post with pink cats and green grass
Happy and Polly Mushroom Shaped Cat Tree
$20

A more whimsical take on a traditional scratching post, these twee pastel mushrooms are perfect for smaller cats and kittens and look wonderful in a child’s room, surrounded by the detritus of youth. 

$20 at Happy and Polly
light wood interactive cat toy
Fur Gray Studios The Theo Toy
$50

The design of this simple wooden toy, with its wide base and low center of gravity, allows your cat to get as rambunctious as they want without running the risk of turning it over and spoiling the fun. Its minimalist design recalls the hand-carved wooden toys of the early 20th century; it’s Montessori chic, but for cats!

$50 at Fur Gray Studios
cactus shaped scratching post in grey
MeYou Paris Vegas Scratching Post
$100

Cats gonna scratch. And if you don’t want the thing they scratch to be your gorgeous new couch, you need to provide them with some sturdy alternatives (plural). This particular post is made in France (ooh, la, la!) and mounts flush to the wall, so it takes up a lot less space than traditional free-standing scratch posts. Encourage your cat to utilize their new scratcher by sprinkling it with a little catnip and keep some treats nearby in an airtight canister so you can reward their good scratching behavior.

$100 at Ssense
pastel pink and purple cat toy
Makesure Hola Food-Motivated Cat Toy
$30

This versatile toy can be played with multiple ways. The base has an embedded ball ring on one side and a peg board on the other for creating an appealing and challenging treat maze. The top has five holes for paws (and cat eyes to peer in), and there is even a fluffy little orb for additional stimulation. It also looks nicer than 95 percent of the cat toys out there, thanks to its clean lines and muted color palette.

$30 at Makesure
mochi bento box cat toys
Munchiecat Sakura Mochi Gift Set
$25

Filled with organic catnip, crinkle material, and bells, these plush little toys provide a multi-sensory experience for your playful puss and ship in a mini bento-box style package, perfect for gifting.

$25 at Munchiecat
gray fluffy cat cushion
Tuft + Paw Floof Cat Cushion
$58

There’s an ultra-suede side for warm-weather lounging and a faux-fur side for cold. It’s also low-profile enough that you can fit it anywhere your cat likes to nap, even under the bed or couch. 

$58 at Tuft + Paw
gucci print cat collar with yellow gold hardware
Gucci Extra Small Pet Collar
$380

Dainty, refined, and something straight out of The Aristocats (1970). The collar is made in Italy from animal-free raw materials that are primarily made from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources and features a delicate black floral print on an ivory background with an interlocking G charm and a golden buckle closure. Honestly, it’s almost as lovely as your cat. Almost. 

$380 at Gucci
catnip joints
Poppy’s Hollywood Catnip Joint
$12

Let me be blunt: This toy is designed to get your cat f*cked up. Stuffed with a combination of homegrown hemp and organic US-grown catnip, these joints, made from recycled satin, are hand-rolled in Queens and are a generous 7 inches long. That’s right — a 7-inch joint for just $12. Happy holidays, indeed!

$12 at Stay Forever
interactive cat toy with blue bulb
Pidan Balloon Electric Tumbler Teaser Cat Toy
$31

Not only is this a wonderful, battery-powered toy for your cat, it looks like something a Scandi homeware company would make for the MoMA Design Store. And best of all, each balloon comes with three different colored cotton head replacement wands, perfect for kitties who like to leave it all on the field — or living room rug. 

$31 at Fluffurry
cat house shaped like paper bag
Pets So Good Hide and Seek Bag
$96

Kitties love having a cozy place to hide, and this oversized brown bag has a sculptural, minimalist design that can fit easily into most interior decor aesthetics. Made of 100 percent natural pulp, it is stronger than leather and as lightweight as paper. A scratcher and organic catnip are also included to help encourage your kitty to settle into their new favorite spot. 

$96 at Pets So Good
knitted cat bed
Mau Vevo Cat Bed
$79

So cozy. So chic. Very hygge. The weave is sturdy, yet malleable, allowing you to manipulate it into whatever shape you find most appealing, while its soft fibers and bumpy texture provide your cat with a gentle little massage every time they rub against it. Put it in a spot your cat already likes to nap and place a worn, unwashed T-shirt in the bottom to help tempt your cat to snuggle inside. Then, after a couple of weeks, you can start moving it towards a more aesthetically pleasing location, and your cat should follow. 

$79 at Mau
pink crystal catnip toy
Merci Collective Happy Together Crystal & Catnip Cat Toy
$18

Your mystical and cuddly cat deserves an equally mystical and cuddly toy. This plush toy is handmade in LA and stuffed with recycled material, catnip, and a healing crystal to help ground your kitty while also sending them into paroxysms of pleasure. 

$18 at Merci Collective
pizza felt catnip toy
Home + Hound Pizza Cat Toy
$9

Made of 100 percent sheep’s wool and filled with organic catnip, this 4-inch slice of heaven is crafted by certified fair-trade artisans in Nepal and is just plain adorable!

$9 at Home + Hound
cardboard cat house
Made By Nacho Nacho’s Fish Market Cat Scratcher House
$36

Made from recycled materials, this easy-to-assemble cathouse is non-toxic and requires no glue or tools to set up. It features two scratchpads for lounging, perching, and catnipping. Best of all, once your cat finishes tearing it to shreds, you can just shake it out, break it down, and recycle it with the rest of your cardboard. So easy!

$36 at Made By Nacho
cat tree with white scratching post
Happy & Polly Castle and Slide Cat Tree
$499

If Barbie’s Dream House were a cat tree, this would be it. Perfect for multi-cat homes, this cat tree is well-balanced, stable, and provides the perfect place for cats to scratch, climb, lounge, and play.

$499 at Happy & Polly

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

