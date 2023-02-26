The Best Catnip Toys and Treats That’ll Have Your Cat Riding High
Let the purring, drooling, and chasing invisible butterflies commence.
Catswort. Catmint. Kush for cats. Whatever you call it, catnipopens in a new tab is a potent herb that inspires euphoric effects in most cats. According to Dr. Sarah Dougherty, “about 60 percent of cats will have a behavioral reaction to catnip,” while some cats lack the dominant trait that must be present for them to have the correct receptors that lead to stimulation.
In other words, not every cat can party. But if your pet is one of the lucky 60 percent, catnip will send them rolling, purring, drooling, chasing invisible butterflies, and trying to seduce your shoes (or maybe that’s just my weirdo?).
You can give your cat pure, uncut catnip from a catnip plant, but we suggest choosing a catnip delivery system that matches their preferences. As Dr. Dougherty explains, some cats “will experience mellow and calm behavior” under the influence. If couch lock is a thing for your cat, consider a catnip-enhanced lounger or cat hammockopens in a new tab to cradle them through their high. Or, if catnip revs them up, offer an electronic cat toyopens in a new tab or interactive puzzleopens in a new tab to work out that energy. Read on for some of our favorites.
