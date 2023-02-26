Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Catswort. Catmint. Kush for cats. Whatever you call it, catnip opens in a new tab is a potent herb that inspires euphoric effects in most cats. According to Dr. Sarah Dougherty, “about 60 percent of cats will have a behavioral reaction to catnip,” while some cats lack the dominant trait that must be present for them to have the correct receptors that lead to stimulation.

In other words, not every cat can party. But if your pet is one of the lucky 60 percent, catnip will send them rolling, purring, drooling, chasing invisible butterflies, and trying to seduce your shoes (or maybe that’s just my weirdo?).

You can give your cat pure, uncut catnip from a catnip plant, but we suggest choosing a catnip delivery system that matches their preferences. As Dr. Dougherty explains, some cats “will experience mellow and calm behavior” under the influence. If couch lock is a thing for your cat, consider a catnip-enhanced lounger or cat hammock opens in a new tab to cradle them through their high. Or, if catnip revs them up, offer an electronic cat toy opens in a new tab or interactive puzzle opens in a new tab to work out that energy. Read on for some of our favorites.

opens in a new tab Lambwolf Collective Kitty Breuer Toy opens in a new tab $ 14 Inspired by pre-fab architect Marcel Breuer, the Kitty Breuer toy is built with the philosophy that form follows function. Designed for your cat to easily grip with their paws and claws, the toy is stuffed with a bell ball and catnip, while having a soft exterior that’s gentle on your cat’s chompers. $14 at Lambwolf Collective opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Merci Collective Crystal Catnip opens in a new tab $ 12 Made in Los Angeles, Merci Collective’s Crystal Catnip is packaged in a reusable glass container to maintain potency, which means you can feel good about its sustainability factor. Infused with Rose Quartz, the catnip is a certified natural option and has a 100 percent happiness guarantee, so you can be sure your kitty takes to it, like, well, catnip. $12 at Merci Collective opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Meowtopia Cat Scratcher with Catnip opens in a new tab $ 40 This corrugated cardboard scratcher comes with a pouch of premium catnip to turn it into a psychedelic jungle gym for your cat. The ramp and tunnel offer space to stretch and hide out, while the rolling jingle ball provides a controlled outlet for their catnip-induced playful fixation. Tip: when the included catnip runs out, try spritzing it with catnip spray. $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab