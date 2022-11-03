7 of Chelsy Christina’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Cat Products
The organic catnip, faux dryer balls, and patchwork jacket endorsed by the eco-influencer and her kitties, Chanel and Chai.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Sustainable lifestyle influencer and founder of Mindful Goodsopens in a new tab, Chelsy Christina, is nothing if not consistent. On her Instagramopens in a new tab, between snaps of hikes in the LA hills, eco-friendly life hacks, green smoothie recipes, and clean beauty recommendations, you can expect to see her cats, Chanel and Chai, curled upopens in a new tab against her linen bedding.
Aside from being a full-time cat mom and sharing sustainability tips, Mindful Goods occupies most of Christina’s time. The brand’s mission is to restore mindfulness in our daily routines and inspire meaningful climate change by using products that are plastic-free, compostable, and sourced from small businesses committed to having a positive impact on our planet.
That’s why The Wildest was eager to learn about Christina’s favorite sustainable pet products. Below, the eco-conscious cat essentials to gift your favorite cat people.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Gene and Shay’s 6 Must-Have Cat Accessories For Your Adventurous Kitty
The van-life cat accessories influencers Gene and Shay cannot live without.
- opens in a new tab
Remy Morimoto Park’s Gift Guide for Cat Parents
The wellness influencer shares a few of her kitten Sesame’s favorite things, from an eco-friendly cat wand to a Scandi-style elevated bowl.
- opens in a new tab
Don’t Be Trashy: Follow Lauren Singer’s Low-Waste Pet Care Tips
The founder of Package Free says there’s a low-waste alternative to every pet product sitting in your trash right now.
- opens in a new tab
Eco-Activist Lauren Singer on the Irony of Rescuing a Junkyard Dog
“I find it very fitting that the dog I would have was found in the trash. It’s the only trash that I like, I guess!”