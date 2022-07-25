Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

I’ll admit it: I was initially skeptical of the Petkit Pura Air opens in a new tab when it arrived at my door. How much could this little rectangle actually do to combat the smell of a litter box? As we all know, the stench of the litter box can be one of the worst smells imaginable — dependent upon its cleanliness. And yet despite its small size and limited ability to move air, the Petkit Pura Air has done a lot to improve my litter box situation — an impressive achievement for a $30 piece of battery-powered plastic.

The Petkit Pura Air is like a plug-in air freshener with pet safe smells and a better sense of industrial design. Much like how an air freshener will put out a little spritz of fragrance when you walk past, the Pura Air has a motion sensor that detects when your pet walks by and begins moving air through a scented filter. The scent itself isn’t overpoweringly perfume-y or cloying; instead, it serves as an upgrade to the expected litter box odors. Unlike an air freshener, the Pura Air uses a replaceable filter, ionizer, and built-in fans to move air and improve the smell of your home.

The Pura Air attaches to a wall (or just about any surface) with included 3M strips; it also has nail/screw mounting holes, if that better suits your environment. Once the back plate of the Pura Air is wall mounted, the larger part can slide on or off the mount as needed — like when you need to replace the batteries or filters, which should be about every three months and four to six months, respectively.

In addition to being efficient, this thing looks great. It’s a simple, understated rectangle with a simple logo and a few holes for airflow. On the top are lights that flash when you need to replace the filters and battery, and underneath is where the infrared filter and cartridge door live. It’s that sort of Apple-lite style of minimalism that’s inoffensive enough to fade into the background of any space — even if its neutral colors and hard edges are at odds with a room of riotous colors and weird shapes.

What I would like to have seen was more information about what the filter’s scents contain. Essential oils can be particularly bad for cats opens in a new tab , so knowing what ingredients are used in a product is important to ensure you pet’s safety. However, Petkit assures their product’s safety with their website stating that their filter is “an all-natural air freshener vent extracted from 20 plants that is non-toxic that also decomposes odor molecules that elements smells deriving from fecal matter or bad smells derived through urination.”

For such a small and affordable item, the Pura Air does an impressive job, and I’m hopeful it’ll help keep the air in my house fresh for months to come.