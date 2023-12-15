8 Best Cat Puzzles to Piece Through · The Wildest

8 Best Cat Puzzles to Piece Through

Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.

by Avery Felman
Updated December 15, 2023
Your cat’s a little puzzling, right? It’s hard to figure out what the mischievous little cuties are thinking — or what they’re gonna do next. That’s why a cat-themed puzzle is a pretty fitting activity. Instead of trying to decode your own cat (good luck!), you can keep yourself busy with an actually solvable task — and get a gorgeous cat-themed image as a result. Seriously, these finds are mount-on-the-wall level cute. Or you can give your favorite cat person one of these as a holiday present, and it’ll easily be the best thing they got this year.

Just maybe keep the in-progress puzzle away from your actual cat, since all those little pieces might look more like kicker toys to them. Oh, and a bonus tip: These also make great under-the-tree gifts for the cat person in your life.

Best cat puzzles

cat person puzzle box in pink
Piecework Cat Person 1000 Piece Puzzle
$38

Piecework, known for their high production value and puzzles that make us want to stay in with a stew for two (the second person being our cat) rather that hit the bars, truly delivers with their latest feline creation. The puzzle features 22 porcelain tchotchke and real-life cats, creating a Where’s Waldo component to an already joyfully colorful scenery. They’ve even blessed cat people with a 45-song, cat-themed Spotify playlist to enjoy while puzzling. Piecework is helping turn the “cat lady” cultural archetype on its head one puzzle piece at a time.

$38 at Piecework
the le puzz cat puzzle in yellow
Le Puzz Howdy Pawtner Puzzle
$32

Look at him. He’s so cute with his little hat. He’s a cat and a cowboy and just plain perfect all over. The puzzle is 500 pieces and measures 25 x 18 inches when fully assembled — and the pieces are random-cut, so each one is different, which makes putting it together a lot more fun. It also comes with a poster of Scotty (that’s the cowboy-kitty’s name), so you can still look at his gorgeous visage even after the puzzle is disassembled and put away.

Note: This puzzle is sold out, but hang in there, partner! If requested at the link, Le Puzz will notify you when this is available again, so you can hopefully say “howdy” to this one soon.

$32 at Le Puzz
the cat puzzle
Jiggy Jungle Cat Puzzle
$40

This cheetah-printed puzzle by the millennial-favorite brand, Jiggy, is an easy gift that’s practically a home-cooked dinner and game night invite all wrapped in one. Plus, it comes with puzzle glue, so you can keep the gorgeous design as wall art after you’ve completed it.

$40 at Jiggy
the colorful cat puzzle
Werkshoppe Cat Plant Exchange Puzzle
$30

Animal themes are one of artist Luka Va’s favorites to explore because aren’t we all a little wild at heart? Every animal character comes alive on the page — and eventually, on the puzzle — in this cat-and-plant-themed puzzle from Werkshoppe.

$30 at Puzzledly
the colorful puzzle in a white box
Whiled Ladies Who Lounge By Ana Leovy
$34

You heard it here first: Ladies who lounge are the new ladies who lunch. Mexican artist Ana Leovy’s surreal leafy landscape illustration is the perfect example of this, with the sunny disposition of the primary color inspired work making for an ideal backdrop — a breezy summer afternoon at home.

$34 at Whiled
the new yorker puzzle
New York Puzzle Company New Yorker Cat On The Prowl Puzzle
$31
$23

Maybe you can judge a book by its cover. This “Cat on the Prowl” puzzle illustrated by cartoonist William Steig is one of the many classics to grace the cover of The New Yorker. This depiction of a black cat slinking through a colorful garden will remind you of your cat’s mysterious (and mischievous) nature.

$23 at New York Puzzle Company
the pick me up cat puzzle
Talking Tables Cats at Home Puzzle
$19

No one does a cozy afternoon at home quite like cats, which is exactly what Talking Tables depicts in their Cats at Home puzzle for Puzzle Weekend. This whimsical illustration inspires the homebody in all of us — who wouldn’t nap in the sun all day if given the opportunity?

$19 at Amazon
the colorful puzzle in beige box
Fits Puzzles Tiger Queen Puzzle
$29

Forget about Tiger King; Tiger Queen is the more worthwhile cultural pastime. Illustrated by artist Lay Hoon Ho, the portrait’s lackadaisical air can be felt even before you begin feeling the grounding effects of piecing together this aesthetically pleasing picture. 

$29 at Fits Puzzles

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

