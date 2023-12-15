8 Best Cat Puzzles to Piece Through

Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.

Your cat’s a little puzzling, right? It’s hard to figure out what the mischievous little cuties are thinking — or what they’re gonna do next. That’s why a cat-themed puzzle is a pretty fitting activity. Instead of trying to decode your own cat (good luck!), you can keep yourself busy with an actually solvable task — and get a gorgeous cat-themed image as a result. Seriously, these finds are mount-on-the-wall level cute. Or you can give your favorite cat person opens in a new tab one of these as a holiday present, and it’ll easily be the best thing they got this year.

Just maybe keep the in-progress puzzle away from your actual cat, since all those little pieces might look more like kicker toys opens in a new tab to them. Oh, and a bonus tip: These also make great under-the-tree gifts for the cat person in your life.

Best cat puzzles