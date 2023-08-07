Treat Your Cat to These Matcha and Mochi-Inspired Catnip Toys
Finally. Toys that foodies, er, felines, will appreciate.
If your cat turns their nose up at Meowijuanaopens in a new tab and the catnip from the bottle is simply not highbrow enough, Wagashiopens in a new tab’s organic catnip toys should definitely be just the ticket to take them to bougie town. The Japanese brand makes sweet food-inspired cat toysopens in a new tab that will have your cat asking for their nightly ’nip fix with as much fervor as Aubrey Plaza refills her wine glass in White Lotus.
One of the toys, which replicates the popular Korean ice cream treat Samanco, is one tasty treat that won’t cause you to Google “how to fix carpet that cat ruined.” While its human-food equivalent is traditionally filled with ice cream, custard, cheese, chocolate, or the sweet red bean filling, your cat’s variation is stuffed with catnip opens in a new tabmeant to engage your cat’s playful instincts. Whether you have a new kittenopens in a new tab who needs to get out their ya-yas or a senior cat opens in a new tabwho still has energy for playtime, these toys can fill in as automatic playmate when you don’t feel like pointing a laser pointer at the wall for an hour.
The high-quality plush construction with potent catnip and sewn-in crinkle paper and bells creates endless entertainment for even the most insatiable cat. Plus, it’s made with non-toxic materials and steers away from any materials, such as feathers, strings, or other small parts that could break off and cause chokingopens in a new tab. Everyone needs that end-of-day wind down, and now yours can include a quiet night of Merlot and HBO Max while your cat gets pleasantly zootedopens in a new tab on these sweet toys.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
