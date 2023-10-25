The Best Halloween Costumes For Cats in 2023

The best costumes that you and your cat’s Instagram followers will get a kick out of.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

You know what your cat really wants this Halloween? It’s not candy. It’s not even fresh litter. What they want more than anything is a super cute costume. Maybe even a couples costume the two of you can wear together. Yeah, that’s it. Your cat is absolutely salivating at the prospect of enduring — I mean enjoying! — that particular sartorial bonding experience with you.

Cat costumes can be a lot of fun. Most cats wouldn’t necessarily choose to dress up, but some will tolerate it, just like they tolerate all the nicknames you give them. But please make sure they can move comfortably and keep an eye on them once they’re in costume. If they refuse to move or seem stressed out, take the outfit off and chalk it up to a difference in taste.

And if all you want is a cute pic for the ’gram, do yourself and your cat a favor and set everything up in advance. Actually, getting your cat dressed should be the very last thing you do before the picture is taken, and you should make sure to ply them with plenty of treats opens in a new tab before, during, and after.

And no, that’s not too many treats opens in a new tab . Your cat is a reluctant supermodel and deserves to be compensated for her work. Linda Evangelista didn’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day at the height of her modeling career. Are you saying your cat isn’t as captivating and alluring as Linda Evangelista? Just give them the treats and be grateful they don’t understand the concept of money.

Now, on to the costumes.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Best couples costumes for cats and cat parents

Who doesn’t love a good couples costume? They’re not just good for the ’gram, they’re good for the relationship! Now, the easiest thing to do is to just dress yourself up like a character that would have or spend time with a cat, like a witch, a yarn ball, or a rabbit that has been torn to pieces and left on the doorstep as a gift. Of course, if you want your cat to get dressed up as well (and why would you be here if you didn’t?) here are a few suggestions.

Most adorable costumes for cats

Any cat in any costume is going to look adorable. But these particular costumes are so cute you may want to have a defibrillator on hand in case your heart gives out.

Funniest costumes for cats

Humor is, of course, highly subjective, but even so, these costumes are pretty damn funny. And if you don’t think so, well, allow us to explain; everyone knows nothing makes a joke land like explaining it.

Creative costumes for cats

In case you haven’t realized it by now, what makes a cat costume truly creative is the story you choose to tell with it. Even the most mundane costume can be elevated to the stars with a good story.

opens in a new tab Cattus Malfoy opens in a new tab $ 20 The sorting hat placed him in Slytherin, but that doesn’t mean he’s evil. Not necessarily. He’s just ambitious and needs to experience the love and warmth of a good home. This costume doesn’t come with glasses, but our advice? Don’t add them. Your cat won’t be a fan — guaranteed. $20 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Fortune Cat Costume opens in a new tab $ 36 Has there ever been a more iconic cat? Aside from Hello Kitty, we’re venturing to say no. That’s why we’re paying homage to the classic Fortune Cat of all your childhood memories this Halloween. Plus, if your cat spends most of their time in the windowsill, they’re already playing the part. $36 at Milanoo opens in a new tab

Best DIY costumes for cats

DIY is a bit of a misnomer here because the idea with these costumes is that you have to do absolutely nothing. More like DNY — Do Nothing Yourself. Do not put a single piece of clothing on your cat. Just tell people this is what your cat is going as and be done with it. They’re perfect for Halloween party hosts whose cats refuse to dress up for the big event (and can you blame them?).

AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

If you want to dress up as Batman, fine, but it’s not necessary. Catwoman is not defined by her proximity to a man.

Photo: Photo by John Shearer / WireImage

This is just the next evolution of Doja Cat’s 2023 Met Gala look and where we all know she is headed anyway.

Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

A classic. And, again, you don’t need to dress up like a witch to pull it off. If you’re hosting a party someone is bound to come as a witch and you can say the cat is their familiar.

Best costumes for black cats