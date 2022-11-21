Every Gift For All the Classy Cat People in Your Life
Our favorite cat parents — and admirers — deserve to look the part (which is actually very chic).
There’s one thing that cat parents and admirers love more than cats and that’s…well, nothing, to be perfectly honest — but cat-themed gifts run a close second. That’s especially true when the gifts are unassailably chic, clever, and easy on the eyes. Good news: all the items below fit the bill. Whether you’re shopping for a cat lover in your life or splurging on yourself, these cat-themed picks are all you need for a perfect holiday season.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
