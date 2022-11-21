Our favorite cat parents — and admirers — deserve to look the part (which is actually very chic).

There’s one thing that cat parents and admirers love more than cats and that’s…well, nothing, to be perfectly honest — but cat-themed gifts run a close second. That’s especially true when the gifts are unassailably chic, clever, and easy on the eyes. Good news: all the items below fit the bill. Whether you’re shopping for a cat lover in your life or splurging on yourself, these cat-themed picks are all you need for a perfect holiday season.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Meyou Paris Cat bed opens in a new tab $ 182 Colorful, sculptural, and oh so cozy! Meyou Paris makes some of the most beautiful cat beds around, available in a range of colors to suit the interior design style of just about any modern aesthete. Finally, a cat bed you won ’ t just want to hide away in the corner. $182 at Meyou Paris opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab J.Crew Cashmere Cat-Parent Cardigan opens in a new tab $ 255 This thick and luxurious cashmere sweater doesn’t have cats on it or anything like that, but just look at it! Doesn’t it feel like a cat parent’s sweater? The colors, the pattern, the fit — it all just screams “cat person.” I mean, come on — can’t you imagine someone sitting by a fire, reading a book in this sweater with a lovely little tabby curled up beside them, nestled snugly in its cashmere softness? Also, I can’t help but feel like this sweater would actually benefit from a sprinkling of kitty glitter (a.k.a. cat fur). I don’t know why — I just do. It’s the kind of sweater that wants to be owned by someone who is owned by a cat. It just is. $255 at J.Crew opens in a new tab

Wheel of Fortune by Ivy The Feline Marseilles Tarot Deck $ 30 These gorgeous cards, with their gold foiled edges and holographic details, were designed by artist Ivy Feng to commemorate the passing of her beloved cat, Bosco. They are presented in an equally gorgeous box with an explanatory booklet for tarot novices. 2023 is also the year of the cat in the Vietnamese zodiac, so this gift couldn’t be more timely, or, dare we say…auspicious. $30 at Etsy

opens in a new tab Moma Design Store Kit-Cat Clock opens in a new tab $ 50 “Iconic” is a word that is so overused it has almost lost all meaning at this point, but this classic wall clock is truly...iconic. Designed by Earl Arnault at the height of the Great Depression, this cheeky timepiece became a fixture of the American kitchen in the 1950s and has since been elevated to the level of high-kitsch. This dazzling piece of Americana comes in two sizes, is perfectly silent, and made in the U.S. $50 at Moma Design Store opens in a new tab