The 7 Best Cat Kicker Toys · The Wildest

Skip to main content

7 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom

The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Megan Rapinoe).

by Avery Felman
July 16, 2023
A fluffy Siamese cat sitting on the wooden floor playing with a the Snake Cat Toy from Boba and Vespa next to a striped Calathea plant
Photo Courtesy of Boba&Vespa
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Aside from interactive or high-tech toys, kicker toys are the most efficient way to keep your cat’s attention and get them moving. This type of entertaining toy is especially handy if your busy schedule causes you to be out of the house and away from your cat for hours during the day. Cat kicker toys are among some of the best ways to engage your cat’s natural hunting instincts.

Kicking is a behavior, usually a way to attack prey in the wild, that has evolved away from being a necessity and into a form of mental stimulation for house cats in need of enrichment. According to veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere, “It’s not uncommon to see kittens playfully rolling and bunny-kicking, and they can continue with this style of play as adults.” She says kicker toys help most cats, including “those who have play aggression, engage in their natural behaviors through their toys.”

That’s why The Wildest has rounded up some of our favorite kicker toys that will help cat find a balance for their predatory instincts in their modern environment — because wouldn’t it be nice if they took their natural aggression out on something other than your office chair?

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

baguette themed cat kicker toy
WhimsilyEverAfter Baby Baguette Catnip and Silvervine Kicker Cat Toy
$12

With the amount of snubs, sighs, and side eye your cat gives you, you may have already suspected they were French. Might as well give them an accessory that fits the bill. Plus, with the return of Emily in Paris’s third season now available on Netflix, you can both enjoy some magnifique entertainment.

$12 at Etsy
white snake cat toy
Tuft + Paw Bamdoll Toy
$39

Created with natural cotton and linen, this kicker toy in the shape of a snake is the perfect way to get your cat in a playful mood. Great for chewing, batting, and fetching, this toy encourages the cat’s instinct to chase, and its simple beige color allows it to blend in to any decor.

$39 at Tuft + Paw
bloody mary printed catnip toy
Kelly O'Donnell Kick Back & Relax Cat Kicker
$20

While a bloody mary may not be your cat’s vice of choice, catnip likely is, which is why this large kicker toy is stuffed with it. That way, while you kick back with your Sunday morning drink of choice, your cat is also enjoying their own form of vacationland.

$20 at Uncommon Grounds
snake cat toy in grey
Boba & Vespa Snake Cat Toy
$22

This sustainable slithering kicker toy is made with eco-friendly materials, including its hemp canvas back and cotton sherpa belly. Stuffed with organic cotton and catnip, the toy is as good for your cat’s mental health as it is for the planet. It’s non-toxic and plastic-free while still providing your cat with that satisfying crinkly sensation when batting around their new toy.

$22 at Boba & Vespa
croissant shaped toy
Bloire Cat Toy Buttery Croissant
$22

Speaking of Emily in Paris, this butter croissant toy is the ideal way to engage your cat’s instinct to sink their teeth into things while providing you some time to, er, actually make some croissants?

$22 at Bloire
hot sauce themed cat toy
Polydactyl Asian Hot Mustard Sauce Cat Toy
$7

A cat getting into the hot sauce usually warrants a trip to the vet, but this is the rare occasion in which we’d encourage our cats to have at it — and even open the packet with their teeth.

$7 at Pet Project LA
popcorn themed cat toy
Polydactyl Popcorn Kicker Cat Toy
$9

If you’re chowing down on all the snacks in sight this holiday season (as is your right), then it’s only fair to let your cat in on the fun. Measuring eight inches long, this popcorn kicker toy keep your cat’s legs popping around while you kick back in a recliner and watch Elf for the 200th time.

$9 at Etsy

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles