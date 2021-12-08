Catluminati’s Holiday Gift Guide for Cats · The Wildest

Catluminati’s Holiday Gift Picks for His Cat Scamper

The TikTok star endorses everyone’s favorite floppy fish, a jungle-themed playhouse, and a heated bed as gifts cat parents can’t go wrong with.

by Avery Felman
December 8, 2021
Catluminati with his cats
Catluminati; Kinship Creative
Tacoma’s resident cat whisper, Chris Watson, a.k.a. Catluminati, is as big a feline fan as they come. Aside from caring for his own pet, Scamper, he has made a career out of exploring his neighborhood and getting to know the local cats. His TikTok videos are so beloved that he has over 800,000 followers and is approaching 17 million likes on his diverse array of cat-centric videos, in which he’s on a first name basis with his cat neighbors. His pure affection for cats near and far not only makes for interesting fodder for his comedic and informative videos, but also makes him an excellent candidate for The Wildest’s gift guide series. Below, Catluminati’s holiday faves for Scamper and co.

the electric flopping fish toy
Electric Floppy Fish Cat Toy
$10

“TikTok’s favorite toy makes the perfect gift.”

$10 at Amazon
the cat string toy
GoCat Cat Catcher Da Bee Cat Toy
$14

“This wand will engage your cat’s natural hunting instinct.”

$14 at Amazon
the springy toys
Frisco Colorful Springs Cat Toys
$5

“These will keep your cat occupied for hours.”

$5 at Chewy
the cat bed in sage
K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Mat
$34

“This will keep indoor and outdoor cats warm during the winter.”

$34 at Chewy
the ball toy in purple
Downtown Pet Supply Purrfect Feline Titan's Tower
$11

“My favorite TikTok videos have these toys.”

$11 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

