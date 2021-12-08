Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Tacoma’s resident cat whisper, Chris Watson, a.k.a. Catluminati opens in a new tab , is as big a feline fan as they come. Aside from caring for his own pet, Scamper, he has made a career out of exploring his neighborhood and getting to know the local cats. His TikTok opens in a new tab videos are so beloved that he has over 800,000 followers and is approaching 17 million likes on his diverse array of cat-centric videos, in which he’s on a first name basis with his cat neighbors. His pure affection for cats near and far not only makes for interesting fodder for his comedic and informative videos, but also makes him an excellent candidate for The Wildest’s gift guide series. Below, Catluminati’s holiday faves for Scamper and co.