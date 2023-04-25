Have You Ever Seen a Chicer Scratching Post?

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

My cat, Pumpkin, loves to scratch. He lives for it, really. And that’s as it should be. After all, scratching is a natural — even essential — part of a healthy cat’s day. Scratching allows cats to shed the dull outer layers of their claws, get a nice, relaxing stretch, and mark their territory — both through the scent glands in their paws and through the visual and material havoc their scratching wreaks.

Of course, having just spent a small fortune on my new couch, the idea of my dear Pumpkin making his mark on its finely upholstered arm gives me more than a little anxiety, especially after he seemed to take an early shine to its exposed left flank. I tried covering the area with clear packing tape to discourage him. It worked, for the most part, but was just so damn ugly.

I considered spraying the area with Feliway, but decided against it for fear that he would be less inclined to cuddle up with me on the couch while I watched TV.

Then I found this lovely, minimalist scratching post from Makesure opens in a new tab . The design allows me to slide the post right up against the part of the couch Pumpkin was most keen to shred, and unlike pretty much every other scratching post I’ve ever seen, it’s actually kind of lovely — like a little rattan room divider. The scratch pad is actually made of sisal, but it has the look of rattan, especially in that elegant oval frame.

Rattan and wicker furniture has been trending for a while now, but it’s one of those materials that can easily go wrong in large quantities, so this is a great way to sort of dip your toe in the idea of the trend without overcommitting.